Police briefs: Wandering cow, theft reports

Cow corralled

Lennox and Addington OPP corralled a wandering cow in downtown Napanee Monday.

Police received a call at about 6 p.m. arrived to find the cow taking a tour of Dundas Street. They reported the cow had kicked its way out of a trailer stopped on the street.

“The owner secured a new trailer and police were able to corral the cow, causing it to back up into the new trailer,” Const. Shannon Cork wrote in a news release. “No people or animals were harmed in the interaction.

“The cow moooved along.”

Copper, tools taken

Belleville police are asking for tips in a case in which copper and hand tools were taken from a Parks Drive business.

The case was reported to police at 9:38 a.m. Monday. Police stated they obtained video images and are looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information should call police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Licence plates removed

Police in Belleville are investigating after someone took licence plates from a vehicle in the east end.

A resident of Janlyn Crescent, east of Haig Road, reported the incident at 3:47 p.m., police stated.

“The complainant came out of his residence and noticed both licence plates to his vehicle were missing,” Sgt. Kosta Brindakis wrote in a news release.

“The licence plates are CJDC 056. There are no suspects at this time.”