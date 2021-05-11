Police briefs: Wandering cow, theft reports
Cow corralled
Lennox and Addington OPP corralled a wandering cow in downtown Napanee Monday.
Police received a call at about 6 p.m. arrived to find the cow taking a tour of Dundas Street. They reported the cow had kicked its way out of a trailer stopped on the street.
“The owner secured a new trailer and police were able to corral the cow, causing it to back up into the new trailer,” Const. Shannon Cork wrote in a news release. “No people or animals were harmed in the interaction.
“The cow moooved along.”
Copper, tools taken
Belleville police are asking for tips in a case in which copper and hand tools were taken from a Parks Drive business.
The case was reported to police at 9:38 a.m. Monday. Police stated they obtained video images and are looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information should call police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Licence plates removed
Police in Belleville are investigating after someone took licence plates from a vehicle in the east end.
A resident of Janlyn Crescent, east of Haig Road, reported the incident at 3:47 p.m., police stated.
“The complainant came out of his residence and noticed both licence plates to his vehicle were missing,” Sgt. Kosta Brindakis wrote in a news release.
“The licence plates are CJDC 056. There are no suspects at this time.”