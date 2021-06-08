Police briefs: Tuesday
Article content
Assault charges
Belleville police laid assault charges in two separate cases Monday.
Police briefs: Tuesday Back to video
Officers responding to a report of a domestic situation at 9:35 a.m. in the Coleman Street area charged a 44-year-old city man with uttering threats and three counts of domestic assault, Sgt. Brad Stitt reported. One person sustained minor injuries, he added.
As is common in domestic investigations, the charged man’s name was not released. He’s to appear in court July 19.
Police returned to Coleman Street at 4:08 p.m., this time after a complaint about a disturbance. Minor injuries were reported.
Carter Grier-Reilly, 22, is charged with two counts of assault and one of breaching probation and is to appear July 8 in court.
Catalytic converters taken
Police in Belleville are investigating yet another reported theft of catalytic converters, this time from the Parks Drive area.
Officers on Monday received three reports of stolen converters, which are valued for the metals they contain.
Advertisement
Article content
“Police all over the Quinte Region” are looking for those who are taking them, Sgt. Brad Stitt wrote in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips made to Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
Impaired charge laid
Quinte West OPP have charged a Brampton resident with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit.
Police received a complaint at 8 p.m. about a driver whom the caller said “was passed out behind the wheel” of a vehicle on Loyalist Parkway, Const. Maggie Pickett reported Monday.
Dhirwesh Kaushik, 38, was charged and released from custody pending a court appearance June 24 in Belleville. Police suspended Kaushik’s licence for 90 days.
Police ask anyone suspecting a driver is impaired to call 911 immediately.