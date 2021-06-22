Police briefs: Tuesday

Article content

Arrested for yelling

A 54-year-old Belleville man spent time in police custody – but was not charged – after noisy outbursts Monday in the west end.

Police reported going to an undisclosed address after a complaint at 6:24 p.m. of someone causing a disturbance.

“Police tried to reason with the male on three separate occasions only to receive further calls from the public of the male yelling at persons walking by,” Sgt. Martin Charbonneau wrote in a news release.

Police arrested the man but later released him unconditionally.

Breach charges

Police in Belleville have charged a city man with breaching probation stemming from a theft complaint Monday.

The case began at about 8:19 p.m., police stated, when someone reported a man behaving suspiciously in the west end. Police added merchandise had been taken from a nearby store, but employees opted not to pursue charges.

Nicolas McMath, 31, is charged with two counts of breaching probation and was released pending a court appearance July 29.