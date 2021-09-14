Police briefs: Tuesday

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Belleville police have arrested a city woman wanted on two warrants. A report of a disturbance at an east-end parking lot at 11 p.m. Monday brought police to the scene.

Police stated they determined the trouble had ended, but while speaking to a person who’d been involved, officers learned she was wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000 and one of failing to comply with an appearance notice.

Police arrested Melissa McGiffen, 37, and later released her with a court date of Oct. 21.

Intoxication charge

Police in Belleville charged a local woman with public intoxication Monday night.

Someone called police at 9 p.m. to report an unwanted woman at a downtown business, police stated.

Officers found a woman whom they said was “heavily intoxicated and continued to cause issues.”

Police stated they arrested her for her own protection.

After being charged she was held in custody until deemed sober. City police do not normally release the names of people charged with provincial offences.