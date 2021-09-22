Police briefs: vehicle theft, break-in charges
Charged with vehicle theft
A Windsor resident faces a charge of theft of a motor vehicle after vehicle left running outside a west-end Belleville home was taken Tuesday, Belleville police report.
Police stated they received a complaint at 9:30 a.m. from a Belleville resident who said she left her vehicle running in a residential driveway.
The vehicle was located 20 minutes away and police arrested a woman in the driver’s seat, police added.
The 26-year-old, who is also charged with breaching a release order, was held in custody; her name was withheld pending a bail hearing Wednesday.
Break and enter charge
A report of a break-in early Tuesday at the former Quinte Secondary School brought Belleville police to the scene and led to a charge against a city resident.
Police arriving at the scene just after 5:20 a.m. reported arresting a man as he left the building.
Justin McMahon, 36, is charged with breaking and entering. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.