Police briefs: wanted man arrested; assault cases; drug arrest
Wanted man arrested
Lennox and County OPP have arrested a man wanted in connection with reported assaults in the Deseronto area.
Joseph Raymond James Badour, 42, of no fixed address was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from incidents on May 24 and May 21, police said.
The OPP announced Thursday afternoon via Twitter that officers of the OPP emergency response team and tactics and rescue unit arrested Badour. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman injured, suspect sought
Belleville police are looking for an unknown man after someone used a pipe to strike a woman in the face early Wednesday on Station Street.
Paramedics were already treating the woman’s potentially serious head injury when police arrived shortly after 4 a.m., Sgt. Kyle King wrote in a news release. Police reported the woman and a man she did not know had a brief interaction before she was struck, King added. The man left the area on foot.
Police searched the area but did not locate anyone. The woman was taken to Belleville General Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882.
Drug-related arrest
Belleville police have charged a city resident with three counts of drug possession after finding a vehicle parked on Bridge Street East Wednesday night.
Police responding to a tip reported finding a driver who appeared to be impaired by drugs. An arrest followed and police said they then found drugs on the person.
Jessica Easterbrooke-Welsh, 49, is charged and was released with a court date of July 19. Her licence was suspended for three days.
Charges after pepper-spray incident
A Belleville woman faces weapons charges stemming from a Trenton incident Monday in which police say two people were exposed to pepper spray.
Quinte West OPP went to a Herman Street address at about 7:45 p.m “after one person reported they were assaulted and that pepper spray was involved,” Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote in a news release.
“Upon arrival, two people were found to have been exposed to pepper spray and were transported to hospital with minor injuries. One person was arrested and a can of pepper spray (dog repellant) was seized,” he added.
Alicia Stewart, 21, is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Stewart was released and is to appear June 24 in Belleville court.