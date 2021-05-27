Police briefs: wanted man arrested; assault cases; drug arrest

Article content

Wanted man arrested

Lennox and County OPP have arrested a man wanted in connection with reported assaults in the Deseronto area.

Joseph Raymond James Badour, 42, of no fixed address was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from incidents on May 24 and May 21, police said.

The OPP announced Thursday afternoon via Twitter that officers of the OPP emergency response team and tactics and rescue unit arrested Badour. Further details were not immediately available.

Woman injured, suspect sought

Belleville police are looking for an unknown man after someone used a pipe to strike a woman in the face early Wednesday on Station Street.

Paramedics were already treating the woman’s potentially serious head injury when police arrived shortly after 4 a.m., Sgt. Kyle King wrote in a news release. Police reported the woman and a man she did not know had a brief interaction before she was struck, King added. The man left the area on foot.