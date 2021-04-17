Police briefs: B&Es, warrant arrest, mischief, gun charges
B&Es reported
Police in Belleville are seeking public tips as they probe two reported break-and-enter cases Saturday.
Police arriving at a Wilson Avenue address at 10:50 a.m. were told numerous tools and equipment had been taken from a trailer.
Ten minutes later, police were at a Maitland Drive address to deal with a complaint of commercial trucks being entered and tools removed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882 or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Arrested on warrants
Belleville police have arrested a city woman wanted on warrants.
Someone called police at 3:01 p.m. Friday to report an intoxicated person in the hallway of an apartment complex on Bridge Street West, police reported. Police arrived and found the woman was wanted on charges of failing to attend court, theft under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with an appearance notice, failing to appear for fingerprints, assault and mischief.
Police arrested Melissa Meilleur, 43, then released her with a court date of June 3.
Mischief probed
Belleville police are seeking information about damage to a Pine Street home early Friday.
A homeowner reported hearing a noise at 3 a.m. and, upon checking his front window, found it had cracked after being struck by an egg, police stated. Officers had no suspects as of early Saturday and asked anyone with information to call them at 613-966-0882.
Rifle, ammunition seized
Northumberland OPP have charged a Trent Hills resident with weapons offences following a search of a home Friday morning.
Officers of the Peterborough/Northumberland community street crime unit and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit searched the residence at about 6:07 a.m.
They reported seizing a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle, magazine and ammunition plus shotgun ammunition and $1,115 in Canadian currency.
David Munford, 39, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm and breaching an undertaking.
Munford was released and is due in Cobourg court May 5.