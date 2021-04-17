Police briefs: B&Es, warrant arrest, mischief, gun charges

Article content

B&Es reported

Police in Belleville are seeking public tips as they probe two reported break-and-enter cases Saturday.

Police arriving at a Wilson Avenue address at 10:50 a.m. were told numerous tools and equipment had been taken from a trailer.

Ten minutes later, police were at a Maitland Drive address to deal with a complaint of commercial trucks being entered and tools removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882 or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Arrested on warrants

Belleville police have arrested a city woman wanted on warrants.

Someone called police at 3:01 p.m. Friday to report an intoxicated person in the hallway of an apartment complex on Bridge Street West, police reported. Police arrived and found the woman was wanted on charges of failing to attend court, theft under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with an appearance notice, failing to appear for fingerprints, assault and mischief.