Article content

Few details on downtown death

Belleville police are releasing little information as they continue to investigate the case of a man found dead early Tuesday in the city’s downtown.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wednesday police briefs: downtown death, more Back to video

Paramedics alerted police at 3:54 a.m. Tuesday after the body of a 59-year-old city resident was found in a garage on the former Hotel Quinte lot at Pinnacle Street and Bridge Street East, police reported Wednesday in a news release.

Police did not release the man’s name.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Wednesday and police said their investigation continues in tandem with a coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Tony McCambridge at 613-966-0882 ext. 4150 or tmccambridge@police.belleville.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.

Arrested on warrants

Belleville police have arrested two people wanted on warrants in separate cases.

Police reported receiving information at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday that a man wanted in Belleville had been arrested by Quinte West OPP. The OPP transferred the man into Belleville police custody.