Wednesday police briefs: downtown death, more
Few details on downtown death
Belleville police are releasing little information as they continue to investigate the case of a man found dead early Tuesday in the city’s downtown.
Paramedics alerted police at 3:54 a.m. Tuesday after the body of a 59-year-old city resident was found in a garage on the former Hotel Quinte lot at Pinnacle Street and Bridge Street East, police reported Wednesday in a news release.
Police did not release the man’s name.
A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Wednesday and police said their investigation continues in tandem with a coroner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Tony McCambridge at 613-966-0882 ext. 4150 or tmccambridge@police.belleville.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.
Arrested on warrants
Belleville police have arrested two people wanted on warrants in separate cases.
Police reported receiving information at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday that a man wanted in Belleville had been arrested by Quinte West OPP. The OPP transferred the man into Belleville police custody.
Christopher Walker, who faces three counts of breaching probation, remained in custody pending a bail hearing.
And at 2:53 p.m., police responding to a call in the Purdy Street area noticed a man wanted for failing to attend for fingerprinting.
Jesse Sturgess, 31, was arrested and held pending a bail hearing.
Vehicle damaged
Belleville police are investigating a disturbance in which they say a vehicle was damaged.
It happened at 1:45 a.m., police stated, when someone reported shouting near the intersection of North Park and McFee Streets. Police went to the area but didn’t find anyone, though they noticed a vehicle which they stated appeared to have been damaged by a snow shovel. Police seized a shovel for further examination.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Acting Sgt. Eric Hadley at 613-966-0882 or write to ehadley@police.belleville.on.ca. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Quinte Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.