Police briefs: Wednesday

Licence plate, insurance charges

Belleville police charged a 19-year-old Belleville man with using unauthorized licence plates and driving without insurance following a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Police on North Front Street reported noticing a vehicle with incorrect licence plates. They stated the driver provided a valid licence but the plates weren't authorized for the vehicle and there was an apparent lack of insurance.

The driver is to appear May 3 in court.

City police do not usually release the names of people charged with provincial traffic offences.

Article content The driver is to appear May 3 in court. City police do not usually release the names of people charged with provincial traffic offences. Tip leads to impaired charge A public tip resulted in an impaired-related charge against a Marmora-area man Thursday night in Quinte West. Someone called police after a driver, believed to be impaired, left a business on Front Street in Trenton, police reported. Police found a vehicle matching the same description at a business on Highway 33 east of Stockdale Road. They arrested one person. Tyler Woodcock, 30, of Marmora and Lake is charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit. Woodcock was released with a 90-day licence suspension and a court date of April 8 in Belleville. Police impounded the vehicle for seven days. Police remind drivers “that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving.” Anyone who suspects someone is driving while impaired is asked to call 911. “You may save a life,” police stated in a news release. Driver injured, charged in collision A Belleville man sustained minor injuries and now faces criminal charges resulting from a collision Tuesday evening in Prince Edward County. County OPP and Hastings-Quinte paramedics responded to the collision at 6 p.m. on County Road 19 in Ameliasburgh Ward. Ryan Hillier, 28, is charged with impaired driving, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, and driving while sustpended.

Article content He was released pending an appearance April 21 in Picton court. The vehicle was impounded for seven days. Trespassing warning A 53-year-old Belleville man received a warning from police Tuesday morning while on railway tracks in the east end. Police reported receiving a complaint at 9:17 a.m. about someone on the tracks along Airport Parkway. They arrived at the scene and issued a trespassing warning to one person. Impaired, stunt driving charges Quinte West OPP have charged a Belleville woman with alcohol- and speed-related offences after spotting a fast-moving vehicle in Trenton early Tuesday. Police reported stopping a vehicle at 3 a.m. after measuring its speed at more than 100 km/h in a 50 km.h zone. It had been travelling on Dundas Street East west of RCAF Road in Trenton. Michaela Tompkins, 23, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, stunt driving and driving with liquor readily available. She was released with a 90-day licence suspension and a court date of April 8 in Belleville. Her licence was impounded for 90 days the vehicle impounded for seven. Numerous charges against transport driver A Brampton resident faces numerous charges, including impaired driving, after police used a rolling-stop maneuver to halt a transport truck on Highway 401. Multiple complaints about a truck moving erratically at about 11:45 p.m. Monday brought Quinte West OPP to Highway 401 near County Road 40.

Article content Police located a truck but reported it failed to stop, so they used a rolling stop technique: blocking its path with cruisers while slowly reducing speed. They then spoke with the driver and seized alcohol and cannabis during a search. Sarbjit Chambal, 65, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, dangerous driving, driving with an open container of liquor, having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available, failing to maintain a daily log and failing to complete a daily inspection report accurately. Chambal was released with a 90-day licence suspension and an order to appear April 15 in Belleville court. Police impounded the truck for seven days. Driver injured, charged in collision A Belleville man sustained minor injuries and now faces criminal charges resulting from a collision Tuesday evening in Prince Edward County. County OPP and Hastings-Quinte paramedics responded to the collision at 6 p.m. on County Road 19 in Ameliasburgh Ward. Ryan Hillier, 28, is charged with impaired driving, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, and driving while sustpended. He was released pending an appearance April 21 in Picton court. The vehicle was impounded for seven days. Trespassing warning A 53-year-old Belleville man received a warning from police Tuesday morning while on railway tracks in the east end.

Article content Police reported receiving a complaint at 9:17 a.m. about someone on the tracks along Airport Parkway. They arrived at the scene and issued a trespassing warning to one person. Impaired, stunt driving charges Quinte West OPP have charged a Belleville woman with alcohol- and speed-related offences after spotting a fast-moving vehicle in Trenton early Tuesday. Police reported stopping a vehicle at 3 a.m. after measuring its speed at more than 100 km/h in a 50 km.h zone. It had been travelling on Dundas Street East west of RCAF Road in Trenton. Michaela Tompkins, 23, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, stunt driving and driving with liquor readily available. She was released with a 90-day licence suspension and a court date of April 8 in Belleville. Her licence was impounded for 90 days the vehicle impounded for seven. Numerous charges against transport driver A Brampton resident faces numerous charges, including impaired driving, after police used a rolling-stop maneuver to halt a transport truck on Highway 401. Multiple complaints about a truck moving erratically at about 11:45 p.m. Monday brought Quinte West OPP to Highway 401 near County Road 40. Police located a truck but reported it failed to stop, so they used a rolling stop technique: blocking its path with cruisers while slowly reducing speed. They then spoke with the driver and seized alcohol and cannabis during a search. Sarbjit Chambal, 65, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, dangerous driving, driving with an open container of liquor, having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available, failing to maintain a daily log and failing to complete a daily inspection report accurately. Chambal was released with a 90-day licence suspension and an order to appear April 15 in Belleville court. Police impounded the truck for seven days.

