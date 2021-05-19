Police briefs: Wednesday

Article content

Drug charges

A Belleville man faces numerous charges stemming from a traffic stop Tuesday in the city.

An officer stopped a vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on Dundas Street East because the officer knew it was uninsured, Sgt. Kosta Brindakis reported in a news release. He added a record check indicated the driver was under a release order which included a curfew.

Police arrested the man and, while searching him at police headquarters, found cocaine and cash.

Brian Vining, 38, is charged with three counts of breaching a release order, three counts of driving while prohibited, possession for the purpose of trafficking in a narcotic, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. He was remanded into custody pending a video appearance May 20 in court.

B&E charge

Police in Belleville have charged a city man after they discovered him in a construction site early Tuesday.

It happened at 6:34 a.m., when police noticed someone on the Coleman Street lot – and that a hole had been cut in a fence. A man was trying to enter a locked trailer, police reported. They also stated a search revealed he was in possession of break-in tools.