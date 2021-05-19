Police briefs: Wednesday
Drug charges
A Belleville man faces numerous charges stemming from a traffic stop Tuesday in the city.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on Dundas Street East because the officer knew it was uninsured, Sgt. Kosta Brindakis reported in a news release. He added a record check indicated the driver was under a release order which included a curfew.
Police arrested the man and, while searching him at police headquarters, found cocaine and cash.
Brian Vining, 38, is charged with three counts of breaching a release order, three counts of driving while prohibited, possession for the purpose of trafficking in a narcotic, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. He was remanded into custody pending a video appearance May 20 in court.
B&E charge
Police in Belleville have charged a city man after they discovered him in a construction site early Tuesday.
It happened at 6:34 a.m., when police noticed someone on the Coleman Street lot – and that a hole had been cut in a fence. A man was trying to enter a locked trailer, police reported. They also stated a search revealed he was in possession of break-in tools.
Robert Palin, 40, is charged with breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. He was released and is to appear July 22 in court.
Impaired charge
A Stirling-Rawdon resident is charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit after witnesses reported an unconscious person in a vehicle.
Prince Edward County OPP were notified at 11 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle on County Road 1. Witnesses said a man was “passed out in a motor vehicle and unresponsive,” Const. Aaron Miller stated. Police arrived and woke two occupants of the vehicle, arresting one and taking the person to the Quinte West OPP detachment for testing.
Shane Hart, 24, is charged and was released pending an appearance June 30 in Picton’s Ontario Court of Justice. Hart’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven.
Police remind everyone to keep the roads safe this holiday weekend by planning ahead and driving only while sober.