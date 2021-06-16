Police briefs: Drug arrests, collision, warrants

Article content

Drugs seized, multiple arrests

Five people face drug and weapons charges stemming from a police search Tuesday at an Albion Street address.

Officers of the joint-forces Project Renewal drug investigation unit and the Belleville police emergency response team were involved in the search.

They reported seizing about 59 g of crystal methamphetamine, 0.9 g of crack cocaine, 4.7 g of GHB, 7.8 g of cocaine, a revolver, and $660 in cash.

Charged are Brenda Banks, 33, Kyle Laird, 32, Amanda Cabral/Lake, 42, Adam Conder, 34, and Jim Hearns, 46. All are from Belleville except Conder, who is from Quinte West.

Each faces multiple charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Hearns was released; the rest were held in custody pending bail hearings. Further details were not released.