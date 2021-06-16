Police briefs: Drug arrests, collision, warrants
Drugs seized, multiple arrests
Five people face drug and weapons charges stemming from a police search Tuesday at an Albion Street address.
Officers of the joint-forces Project Renewal drug investigation unit and the Belleville police emergency response team were involved in the search.
They reported seizing about 59 g of crystal methamphetamine, 0.9 g of crack cocaine, 4.7 g of GHB, 7.8 g of cocaine, a revolver, and $660 in cash.
Charged are Brenda Banks, 33, Kyle Laird, 32, Amanda Cabral/Lake, 42, Adam Conder, 34, and Jim Hearns, 46. All are from Belleville except Conder, who is from Quinte West.
Each faces multiple charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
Hearns was released; the rest were held in custody pending bail hearings. Further details were not released.
Minor damage in collision
Belleville police charged one motorist after a two-vehicle collision in the city’s west end Tuesday caused minor damage to each vehicle.
It happened at about 9:23 a.m., police reported.
They charged a 69-year-old Ameliasburg woman with disobeying a lane light. City police don’t usually release the names of people charged with provincial offences.
No further information was released.
Arrested on warrants
Police in Belleville have arrested a city woman wanted on arrest warrants.
The arrest followed an 11 p.m. call on Tuesday when paramedics asked police to help during a medical emergency. Police reported they then discovered an 18-year-old woman at the scene was wanted in Belleville.
They arrested her and held her pending a court appearance Wednesday. Police released no further information.