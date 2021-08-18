Police briefs: Wednesday

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Belleville police are asking for tips as they investigate the reported theft of a car Monday.

The black Volkswagen Jetta was reported stolen at 5:45 a.m. Monday, police announced Wednesday. An east-end resident awoke to find it missing from the driveway.

The car has Ontario licence plates reading CEXB 670.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882 or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lock your vehicles

Police in Belleville are reminding motorists to lock their vehicles after several reports of thefts from parked vehicles.

The latest complaint was received Tuesday; the caller told police someone had removed property from a vehicle several days earlier. No further details were released.

Intoxication charge

A 33-year-old Belleville woman has received a fine for public intoxication.

City police stated they received a call at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone in the east end who said a woman who appeared to be intoxicated was following the caller.

Police arrived and found a woman whom they stated was “intoxicated to the point of there being a safety concern for her if left alone.” They arrested and later released her after issuing the offence notice.