Police briefs: Wednesday
Article content
Breach charge laid
Advertisement
Article content
Belleville police have charged a Quinte West man with breaching a recognizance after a reported disturbance Tuesday night.
Police briefs: Wednesday Back to video
Police responded at 10:20 p.m. to the call on North Park Street. While there, they discovered someone whom they stated had outstanding charges and was to be under house arrest.
They arrested a 37-year-old year old man, holding him in custody for a bail hearing Wednesday. His name was not released pending the hearing.
Intoxication charge
Police in Belleville charged a 68-year-old city woman with public intoxication Tuesday.
Officers stated they received a call at 9:20 p.m. about a woman who appeared to be in distress.
Police found and arrested a woman, holding her in custody until sober. They do not usually release the names of people charged with provincial offences.