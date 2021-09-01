Police briefs: Wednesday

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Belleville police have charged a Quinte West man with breaching a recognizance after a reported disturbance Tuesday night.

Police responded at 10:20 p.m. to the call on North Park Street. While there, they discovered someone whom they stated had outstanding charges and was to be under house arrest.

They arrested a 37-year-old year old man, holding him in custody for a bail hearing Wednesday. His name was not released pending the hearing.

Intoxication charge

Police in Belleville charged a 68-year-old city woman with public intoxication Tuesday.

Officers stated they received a call at 9:20 p.m. about a woman who appeared to be in distress.

Police found and arrested a woman, holding her in custody until sober. They do not usually release the names of people charged with provincial offences.