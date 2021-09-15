Police briefs: Wednesday

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A Belleville man is facing three charges, including possessing a narcotic, following a traffic stop Tuesday evening in the city.

Police reported observing a suspended driver operating a vehicle on Coleman Street at 6:41 p.m.

Police stopped the vehicle, arrested the driving for driving while suspended, and called in a canine unit to search the vehicle. The search revealed a small amount of narcotics, police added.

Paul Nixson, 33, is charged with possessing a narcotic, driving while suspended and breaching a release order. He was released pending an Oct. 4 court appearance.

Impaired charge after crash

A collision Tuesday night in Belleville has led to an impaired-driving charge against a city woman.

Police stated they received a report at 9:05 p.m. of a collision on Palmer Road. They arrived to find a vehicle against a utility pole. They spoke with and arrested one person at the scene, then administered breath tests at police headquarters.

Chelsea Collar, 28, is charged and scheduled to appear Oct. 7 in court.

Breach charge

A Belleville woman is to appear in court Oct. 28 on three charges of breaching release conditions.

An officer noticed a vehicle on Tripp Avenue at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday and recognized a passenger, police stated. A record check showed the passenger was the subject of a release order.

Sarah Lougheed, 35, is now charged.

Vehicle in ditch, impaired charge laid

A Prince Edward County resident faces a charge of failing to comply with a demand for a breath sample following a collision Tuesday in Sophiasburgh Ward.

Police stated they received a traffic complaint at 12 p.m. They found a vehicle in the ditch of County Road 4 and arrested one person.

Paula Gurney, 53, is charged and due Oct. 20 in Picton court. Police suspended Gurney’s licence for 90 days and impounded the vehicle for seven.