Police briefs: Wednesday

Postmedia Staff
Sep 15, 2021  •  56 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Belleville police cruiser
Belleville police cruiser Photo by Luke Hendry

Drug charge

A Belleville man is facing three charges, including possessing a narcotic, following a traffic stop Tuesday evening in the city.

Story continues below

Police reported observing a suspended driver operating a vehicle on Coleman Street at 6:41 p.m.

Police stopped the vehicle, arrested the driving for driving while suspended, and called in a canine unit to search the vehicle. The search revealed a small amount of narcotics, police added.

Paul Nixson, 33, is charged with possessing a narcotic, driving while suspended and breaching a release order. He was released pending an Oct. 4 court appearance.

Impaired charge after crash

A collision Tuesday night in Belleville has led to an impaired-driving charge against a city woman.

Police stated they received a report at 9:05 p.m. of a collision on Palmer Road. They arrived to find a vehicle against a utility pole. They spoke with and arrested one person at the scene, then administered breath tests at police headquarters.

Chelsea Collar, 28, is charged and scheduled to appear Oct. 7 in court.

Breach charge

A Belleville woman is to appear in court Oct. 28 on three charges of breaching release conditions.

An officer noticed a vehicle on Tripp Avenue at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday and recognized a passenger, police stated. A record check showed the passenger was the subject of a release order.

Sarah Lougheed, 35, is now charged.

Vehicle in ditch, impaired charge laid

A Prince Edward County resident faces a charge of failing to comply with a demand for a breath sample following a collision Tuesday in Sophiasburgh Ward.

Police stated they received a traffic complaint at 12 p.m. They found a vehicle in the ditch of County Road 4 and arrested one person.

Paula Gurney, 53, is charged and due Oct. 20 in Picton court. Police suspended Gurney’s licence for 90 days and impounded the vehicle for seven.

Latest National Stories

News Near Belleville

This Week in Flyers