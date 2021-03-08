Police investigating sudden death of city man

Article content

Belleville police are investigating the sudden death Sunday night of a 24-year-old Belleville man.

Emergency services went to a Cannifton Road address at about 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man in medical distress, Staff Sgt. Mike Kiley wrote in a news release.

He was taken to Belleville General Hospital but was soon pronounced dead, Kiley added.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Belleville detectives and forensic identification officers are investigating in partnership with a coroner, the release continued.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Tony McCambridge at 613-966-0882 ext. 4150 or tmccambridge@police.belleville.on.ca or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).