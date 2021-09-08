Police seek tips in case of missing woman

Postmedia Staff
Miranda Hinds, 22, was last seen in Lennox and Addington County Tuesday, Sept. 7, provincial police said Wednesday. She's been reported missing and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.
Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman.

Miranda Hinds was last seen in the Lennox and Addington County area at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Police said they “are concerned about her whereabouts.”

Hinds has ties to the Centre Hastings, Lennox and Addington and Kingston areas, an OPP news release added.

She’s described as being Caucasian, about 183 cm (six feet) tall, with a thin build, blue eyes and blonde hair cut just above her shoulders.

Anyone with information about Hinds’ location is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

