Police seize $150K in drugs; six people charged

Project Renewal drug investigators have charged six people and seized drugs worth an estimated $150,000 after a blitz of searches Thursday in Belleville.

Officers of the joint Belleville police-OPP team stopped two vehicles and searched three homes. Locations were not available Friday.

They reported seizing more than a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, more than a kilogram of cocaine, plus psilocybin, pills, gamma-hydroxybutyrate (known as GHB), a money counter, ammunition, and more than $15,000 in Canadian cash.

Heath Johnston, 30, of Oshawa and Jillian Smith, 36, of Belleville are each charged with possession of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, psilocybin and GHB for the purpose of trafficking (totalling four counts) plus possession of proceeds of crime.

Smith is also charged with possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were held pending court hearings Friday. Johnston was remanded into custody until an April 12 court appearance in Belleville. Smith was also remanded until a hearing via video on the same day.