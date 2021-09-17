Porchfest and After Party gear up for return to Belleville
Get ready for some great music and good times.
Porchfest is back on Sept 25 from 1-4 p.m. in Belleville’s East Hill followed by the After Party being hosted in Downtown Belleville.
Porchfest is a neighbourhood celebration of music presented by the Rotary Club of Belleville.
Now in its 12th year, the event will see residents performing on front porches to an audience that moves from house to house.
The opening ceremony begins at 12:45 p.m. at Glanmore National Historic Site at 257 Bridge Street East. Music at all venues starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m.
“Porchfest attracts hundreds of performers and thousands of patrons we affectionately call ‘Porchfesters’ each year,” said Sam Brady, organizer of Porchfest and Rotary Club of Belleville member, in a press release.
“It’s a great way to explore East Hill while enjoying the talents of our local musicians.”
This year, organizers are encouraging everyone to continue the Porchfest revelry past 4 p.m. with the Downtown Belleville Porchfest After Party.
Boogie on down to Downtown for more live music at our Downtown porches including The Brake Room, The Smokin’ 116 Bistro, L’Auberge de France, Quinte Corner Cafe, Gourmet Diem, Paulo’s Italian Trattoria, Capers, The Lark, Export Grill and Sans Souci.
Enjoy shopping from several retailers with great products and a Side Hustle Market from 3-7 p.m. on the sidewalks.
At 8 p.m. we will wrap up the night with The Tragically Hip tribute band, The Road Apples for a FREE concert in Market Square.
Tickets will be required for entry into the concert for COVID-19 tracking.
No ticket, no entry.
Tickets are limited and masks will be required throughout the duration of the concert.
“Last year, the difficult decision was made to cancel Porchfest and the After Party given the stage of COVID-19 at the time,” said Luisa Sorrentino, Downtown District BIA executive director.
“We are so thrilled to have Porchfest once again in our community and to be partnering with the organizers and volunteers to extend the day of fun, live music and community into the Downtown District.”
To plan your Porchfest festivities, visit porchfest.ca.
For more information on the After Party and how to get tickets, visit downtownbelleville.ca/events/falling-for-downtown.