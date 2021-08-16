Article content

Electrical power is to be restored by 11:30 a.m. to residents of Purdy and Frank Streets in Belleville.

Elexicon Energy reported the outage at 8:56 a.m., noting it was due to “animal interference.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Power outage on Purdy, Frank Streets Back to video

The company added it affects between 50 and 500 customers.