Power outage on Purdy, Frank Streets

Luke Hendry
Aug 16, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Electrical power is to be restored by 11:30 a.m. to residents of Purdy and Frank Streets in Belleville.

Elexicon Energy reported the outage at 8:56 a.m., noting it was due to “animal interference.”

The company added it affects between 50 and 500 customers.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Belleville

This Week in Flyers