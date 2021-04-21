Premier Ford self-isolating but tests negative for COVID-19

Article content

Premier Doug Ford is self-isolating after a member of his staff contracted COVID-19, the premier’s office confirmed Wednesday in a statement.

In a statement forwarded to The Intelligencer by a premier’s office spokesperson, it was confirmed that “today, a member of Premier Ford’s staff who came into close contact with him yesterday was tested for COVID-19 after learning that they had been at risk of exposure.”

Ford’s office said “the staff member received a positive result” but the premier’s test has proved negative.

“Immediately upon learning that this staff member was even at risk of exposure, the premier left the legislature to be tested. While his test results have returned negative, the premier will follow all public health advice for close contacts of positive cases, including isolating. He will do so in Toronto.”

Ford’s work colleagues in his office are also self isolating.