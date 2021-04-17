Projects provide tablets, internet access to seniors in county housing

Article content

Nearly 200 seniors will soon be surfing with a little help from Hastings County.

The Rural and Remote Seniors E-Connect Program will give internet access to 199 people in central and North Hastings. It’s funded by $24,300 from Employment and Social Development Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors program.

Erin Rivers, the county’s director of community and human services, reported ongoing wellness checks by her workers found seniors in rural areas are finding it difficult during the pandemic to stay in touch with family and friends.

“Most seniors living in social housing properties in North and Central Hastings do not have access to electronic devices or the financial means to afford the cost of securing an internet provider that would allow them to stay connected,” she wrote in a report to the county’s community and human services committee.

The program will provide free, password-protected wireless internet service in common areas of five social-housing buildings for seniors.