Projects provide tablets, internet access to seniors in county housing
Nearly 200 seniors will soon be surfing with a little help from Hastings County.
The Rural and Remote Seniors E-Connect Program will give internet access to 199 people in central and North Hastings. It’s funded by $24,300 from Employment and Social Development Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors program.
Erin Rivers, the county’s director of community and human services, reported ongoing wellness checks by her workers found seniors in rural areas are finding it difficult during the pandemic to stay in touch with family and friends.
“Most seniors living in social housing properties in North and Central Hastings do not have access to electronic devices or the financial means to afford the cost of securing an internet provider that would allow them to stay connected,” she wrote in a report to the county’s community and human services committee.
The program will provide free, password-protected wireless internet service in common areas of five social-housing buildings for seniors.
Rivers said it will serve 199 residents: 88 in Bancroft, 36 in two Madoc homes, 34 in Marmora and 41 in Tweed.
Each building will provide two tablets loaded “with appropriate software and applications to support seniors’ cognitive, emotional, social, physical, and spiritual wellness,” Rivers wrote.
The program includes a disinfection protocol for the devices, which will be cleaned between users.
Rivers said the program should be underway by month’s end.
In a separate project, meanwhile, the county has provided $10,800 to buy 25 tablets with Wi-Fi connections for residents of Aldersgate Village in Belleville. Residents are able to borrow the tablets.
It’s one of many projects to be funding as part of a provincial allocation of $522,300 to the county through the Social Services Relief Fund of the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
Other county allocations of the funding include $204,631 to Bridge Street United Church for its daytime drop-in centre for people in Belleville who are homeless. Services include temporary shelter during the day, food, showers, laundry and help receiving social services, Rivers’ report explained.
A variety of projects by other community agencies also received funding. They included those for transportation, seniors’ programs, social programs and housing.