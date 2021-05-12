Proposed zoning consolidation bylaw gets public feedback

Article content

A proposed streamlining of three zoning bylaws that govern land use in Belleville has garnered feeback in a second virtual public meeting hosted by the city, the municipality said Wednesday.

On April 14, 2021 the City of Belleville hosted a second virtual Public Information Centre (PIC) to gain feedback from local organizations, developers, businesses and the broader community regarding the proposed zoning bylaw consolidation and update.

The city now has three zoning bylaws which govern land use and the purpose of the revision is to merge the three bylaws into one and update the content to address key issues facing the city, the city said.

In addition to the zoom video conference the event was also streamed live on the city YouTube channel.

It consisted of a presentation, an interactive feedback component, and a question-and-answer period.

The presentation provided attendees with an update on the zoning bylaw review, which is now in its second phase.

The latest phase of work consists of undertaking the analysis to consolidate the three existing bylaws. The presentation detailed the technical analyses and key outcomes with respect to harmonizing the definitions and general provisions, consolidating the zones, and beginning to make the related changes to the mapping in relation to the draft Official Plan designations.