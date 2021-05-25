QHC aiming to learn from outbreak; second death confirmed
An outbreak of COVID-19 at Belleville General Hospital has ended, but with confirmation of a second related death.
“There have been two deaths associated with the outbreaks,” president and chief executive officer Stacy Daub told The Intelligencer after Tuesday’s online board meeting. An outbreak in the intensive care unit of BGH ended earlier this month and was linked to three cases.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health spokesperson Maureen Hyland confirmed officials on Tuesday declared an end to the outbreak, a health unit spokesperson confirmed.
The health unit and QHC declared on April 27 the outbreak had begun. It involved 29 cases in total. As first reported by The Intelligencer, QHC confirmed on May 13 the first outbreak-related death. No specifics were given due to patient privacy, officials said, but they confirmed both patients are believed to have contracted the virus while in hospital.
“Both of those individuals had significant underlying conditions,” said Daub.
“We have a team that’s done a very detailed review” of the outbreak, she said.
Vice-president of people and strategy Susan Rowe said some findings may be shared with staff as early as next week, with information made public in June. The findings will also be presented to the board’s quality of patient care committee.
Daub commended those who investigated the outbreak and worked to make changes to address it.
“They did a great job wrestling down COVID,” she said.
“When you get community transmission, inevitably it comes into congregate settings,” Daub told the board.
In the meantime, she said, “I remain very confident that Quinte Health Care is a very safe place to be.”
She encouraged everyone to be vaccinated, saying it’s the best way to protect against the virus.
About 38 per cent of QHC doctors and staff are vaccinated fully; about 80 per cent have had first doses of vaccine, Daub said.
“Public-health measures are working; so is the vaccination. But we do have a way to go.”
Board in brief
Quinte Health Care’s leadership struck an optimistic tone during the latest board meeting, reporting a small budget surplus, a balanced budget for the year ahead, a million-dollar donation, increased vaccination, and the end of the outbreak.
In other board news:
- Donation: The local John M. and Bernice Parrott Foundation has given $1 million to the Belleville General Hospital foundation $1 million toward the $2.7-million cost of buying nuclear medicine cameras. They’re a key tool in the care of patients with cancer and heart ailments, for example.
- Budget: Treasurer John Kearns said provincial funding has covered pandemic-related costs to date and the operating and capital plans for the current fiscal year are balanced. Full details were not immediately available. He reported a small surplus of $130,000 for the last fiscal year, which ended March 31.
This year’s operating budget is about $254 million; the capital budget is $10.7 million.
- Surgery: Non-urgent surgery in Belleville General and Trenton Memorial Hospitals is resuming at a careful pace, vice-president Jeff Hohenkerk reported.
- Respiratory therapists: The board presented its Values in Action award to QHC’s 30 respiratory therapists, or RTs.
“RTs literally get down in the dirt with COVID. It’s a respiratory disease and they are the experts in respiratory care. All other health care team members look to them,” intensive care unit manager Shelley Kay wrote in a statement.
“They are also integral in the education we provide to new critical care nursing staff, students and allied health staff members.”
The therapists also care for patients with lung and heart diseases ranging from asthma to cystic fibrosis.
- Transfers: Daub said QHC may soon care for patients from other parts of Canada as other provinces grapple with overloaded health care systems amid the pandemic.