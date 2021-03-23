





Article content Quinte Health Care’s leaders are expecting a balanced year-end budget despite a projected $2.7-million deficit. They’re banking upon further provincial funding to cover lost revenue and working capital costs. Health Minister Christine Elliott announced on Monday the funding for small and medium-size hospitals. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. QHC expecting new funding to balance budget Back to video “We hope and expect to qualify for both,” QHC president and chief executive officer Stacey Daub said after Tuesday’s online board meeting. If successful, she added, “we would come in on a balanced budget” and “would be forever grateful.” The board’s approval of its annual budget is, during normal years, planned for March to coincide with the March 31 end of the fiscal year. The board is instead delaying that until May. The projected deficit of $2.7 million was determined prior to Monday’s announcement. It’s due to pandemic-related factors. Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the arrival of QHC’s first patient with COVID-19.

Article content Board members began the meeting by awarding the entire QHC team a certificate of appreciate for a year of responding to the pandemic. “The entire healthcare system is experiencing unprecedented change due to COVID,” treasurer John Kearns wrote in his report. Long-term care homes have less capacity due to new pandemic protocols, he explained, and that is causing patients to remain in hospital for longer periods. Hospitals, therefore, a greater need for staffing – despite fewer emergency department visits and admissions. Kearns reported inpatient and outpatient surgical cases in December and January were similar to those prior to the pandemic. Mental health admissions remain lower than in the previous fiscal year. New provincial funding has helped, as have new intensive-care spaces, he added. Though QHC has funding for 29 extra acute inpatient beds, “staffing of these beds continues to be a challenge,” Kearns wrote. In preparing the coming fiscal year’s operating plan, director Patrick Johnston said, the assumption has been that even with lower virus activity, “the disruptions to the hospital and the system will likely not recover quickly enough to plan for a ‘normal year’ in 2021/22.” Kearns’ report added QHC could “essentially” balance the books “if the ministry was to fund 75 per cent of lost revenues” and other assumptions of the budget proved to be accurate. The deficit is due largely to lost revenue from patients’ preferred accommodation fees (i.e. choosing a semi-private room), parking, and technical fees on diagnostic procedures, Kearns explained.

Article content In a video shown during the meeting, Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith said new funding for small and medium-size hospitals, announced Tuesday, will “go a long way toward stabilizing QHC’s finances.” Chair David MacKinnon, a former president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Hospital Association, acknowledged “many, many financial adjustments” during the past year. He said it’s gone smoothly, lacking the “squabbling” of the past between QHC and the province. Yet for hospitals, he said, “I do not recall a time of greater stress than this one.” “It’s remarkable we’re getting this adjustment at this time,” he said. Recruitment progress Board member Patrick Johnston, chair of the quality of patient care committee, reported QHC recruited 42 doctors between April 2020 and January 2021. He called it “significant progress.” “Some departments that had been historically experiencing significant coverage issues now have a full or almost full medical staff complement,” Johnston wrote. They include regional departments, such as anesthesia, and local ones, such as Trenton’s family medicine and Belleville’s emergency units. Johnston said the recruitment has occurred since the hiring of Martha Farrell, the new doctor recruitment and retention coordinator. Vice-president and chief nursing officer Carol Smith Romeril, meanwhile, announced the hiring of 22 new nurses and three experienced ones following a recent online job fair. Fourteen are new graduates. They’ll start work in May, including in the ICU, maternal-child, and emergency units.

Article content Board in brief Other topics discussed in the meeting: Vaccination: Teams at QHC are vaccinating daily health care workers from Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, with 3,500 first doses administered by Tuesday. Of those, 1,700 were QHC staff and doctors. Staff uptake is about 72 per cent, vice-president Jeff Hohenkerk said. Patients requiring an alternate level of care, as well those in the behavioural support unit and on dialysis in North Hastings, have also received doses. “The QHC team is to be commended for their highly effective vaccination clinic process, from booking, to delivery, to ‘experience.’” quality of care chair Patrick Johnston stated. “While there is success and optimism,” he said, there remains concern that COVID-19 variant strains will trigger a third wave of infection here. Third wave: Smith Romeril said local COVID-19 activity remains low here but is increasing in neighbouring regions and a third wave of infection may not mirror the second. “While we are green, we are actually likely to be influenced by what’s happening in the province and our neighbours,” she said. “Easter Weekend is coming and it’s important that we practise our social distancing,” he said. Next meeting: May 25.

