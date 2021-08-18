This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: QHC favours Ontario vaccination rule; Hastings County reviewing policy

QHC favours Ontario vaccination rule; Hastings County reviewing policy

Article content Quinte Health Care is in favour of a new provincial requirement for health care workers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing, a hospital vice-president says. “Over 80 per cent of all staff and physicians at QHC are fully vaccinated and 84 per cent have one dose,” Susan Rowe, the vice-president of people and strategy, wrote via e-mail. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. QHC favours Ontario vaccination rule; Hastings County reviewing policy Back to video “I hope this provincial directive will help the remaining members of our team receive accurate and compelling information to encourage an even higher vaccination rate.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We know how important this is to keep our patients and communities as safe as possible as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant,” wrote Rowe. And in Hastings County, which operates the region’s paramedic service and two long-term care homes, senior staff say they’ll review the new rules unveiled Tuesday by the province’s chief medical officer and implement or amend policies as needed. Wednesday’s statistics from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health showed 90 per cent of health care workers had two doses. Ninety-four per cent of long-term care and retirement-home residents had received two doses versus 62 per cent of workers in those homes and 53 per cent of those residents’ caregivers. Racing the variant Ontario’s new requirement on vaccination and testing also applies to education workers. Employers must have policies in place by Sept. 7. Chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore also announced a halt to Ontario’s reopening process – keeping restrictions at the current third phase of the reopening plan – and the coming availability of third doses of vaccine for the people most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. They include organ-transplant recipients, some cancer patients currently in treatment, and others. Moore said the changes come from his office and faced “no disagreement” from Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet. No politicians were present for Tuesday’s briefing and Moore said they weren’t required.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ontario may also announce further measures “proportionate to the risk,” he said. It’s part of a race to keep ahead of the Delta variant, which is more contagious that the original strain of the virus seen earlier the in pandemic. More than 90 per cent of new cases are now caused by the variant, Moore said. “The vaccine is excellent – it’s very effective at protecting us – but no vaccine is 100 per cent,” he said. He said full vaccination through two doses of vaccine is the best way to avert further problems, including shutdowns of services. AdvantAge Ontario, a group advocating for housing, long-term care, and services for senior citizens, released a statement late Tuesday in which members urged the government to take stronger action. “AdvantAge Ontario is very concerned the policy gives workers the ability to opt-out of the new requirement by simply completing an education session,” the statement reads. “Given the rise of infections and the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant, vaccinations must be truly mandatory for all health care workers, with only medical or religious exemptions being accepted.” A similar approach is in effect in British Columbia and elsewhere, it notes. The statement adds Ontario should make “vaccinations a condition of employment for all health care workers.” Opposition parties are also endorsing mandatory vaccination and vaccination certificates. “No unvaccinated person should be in a classroom or health care setting,” Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath of the NDP said in a statement.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “As the father of two daughters – one who’s too young to be vaccinated – I will not stand by and watch Doug Ford send our children back to unsafe schools just to appease his anti-vaxxer supporters,” Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said in his own new release. He has also called for mandatory vaccination for all MPPs. County to review policy Hastings County council was set to approve an updated pandemic policy at its meeting next week. “We’ll have to go back to the drawing board,” human resources director Shaune Lightfoot said Wednesday. The policy, endorsed last week by the county’s property, finance and personnel committee, includes a voluntary request of staff. “Hastings County strongly encourages employees to receive the vaccine immunizations, unless medically contraindicated in accordance with local public health and/or provincial directives,” it reads. “Employees refusing to receive the vaccine may be asked to document their refusal in writing in order that we may compile a list for staffing and deployment needs. “Employees wishing to refrain from advising Hastings County of their vaccine status altogether may be considered unvaccinated for the purposes of any necessary pandemic management, or staffing deployment obligations.” Long-term care workers were already subject to a provincial directive which goes beyond the policy’s requirements, Lightfoot said. He said the county did not have a policy requiring mandatory vaccination but will review the pandemic policy in light of the provincial directive.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Long-term care statistics Eighty-six per cent of Belleville’s Hastings Manor workers are vaccinated, as were 71.5 per cent of Bancroft’s Hastings Centennial Manor staff, long-term care director Debbie Rollins said Aug. 12. Those who aren’t – 45 in Belleville, 43 in Bancroft, as of that day – must take an education session as mandated by the province. Infection-control coordinators check weekly with unvaccinated workers to see if their views have changed and to answer questions, Rollins said. “Each week we are seeing maybe one or two step up to take the vaccine. “We continue to educate; we continue to advocate, and hopefully we will see those numbers get up to 100 per cent.” Hastings Manor averages 540 visitors per week, about 34 of whom are not vaccinated fully and must undergo rapid testing, said Rollins. In Bancroft, about 35 of the 175 weekly visitors are tested. Those without full vaccination must remain in the rooms of the residents they are visiting, she said. Those with full vaccination may, with masks and distancing, go to other areas within the homes. Paramedics gathering data Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services Chief Doug Socha said his service will review the Ontario directive and plan accordingly. He said Aug. 12 there were no statistics on the service’s vaccination rate. “We are putting out a voluntary notice of what staff have taken and what staff have not taken so we can develop a policy around that,” he said during that day’s county emergency services committee meeting.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Many paramedics pursued vaccinations on their own, though the service did hold an in-house clinic in partnership with Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, he said. Ontario requires paramedics to have “a lot” of vaccinations against other illnesses, he said. They must also report each year whether they have had or will not get the influenza shot or if they are contra-indicated – advised not to receive the vaccine for other reasons, such as a potentially-conflicting medical condition. In a telephone interview after last week’s meeting, Socha declined to give his personal opinion on whether COVID-19 vaccination of paramedics should be mandatory. “Clearly the vaccine is having an effect” on infection rates, he said, but the service was waiting for further direction from the province.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville