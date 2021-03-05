QHC joins public-vaccination effort
Quinte Health Care is joining the public-vaccination effort to deliver COVID-19 shots to designated groups.
Hospital teams were already vaccinating QHC employees and doctors assigned highest priority and since Feb. 25 have administered nearly 1,000 doses, the corporation reported Thursday.
They’ll now be vaccinating people given highest and very high priority in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties. Among those groups are primary-care staff and doctors, including “all community physicians, community health centres, family health teams and their patient-facing staff, in addition to nurse practitioners and their patient-facing staff, midwives and home care,” according to a QHC news release.
Teams at QHC will also be vaccinating retirement home staff and home care workers.
And on Friday, communications director Catherine Walker announced the program would also extend to high-risk workers in dentistry and pharmacy. In both cases it will be limited to front-line staff and, in pharmacies, only those who work within the pharmacy area of the business will be eligible.
Thursday saw QHC workers begin to contact people who are eligible to provide details on how to book appointments at a vaccination clinic.
Those who had already booked a clinic through Hastings Prince Edward Public Health do not need to change their appointments, the release explained.
“The QHC clinic is meant to augment public health clinics to help vaccinate local health care workers as quickly as possible,” it added.
People in other high-priority categories should visit the health unit website for details: hpepublichealth.ca/covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccination of hospital doctors and other workers continues, with 550 further appointments booked for the days ahead.
To date 80 per cent of eligible staff and doctors in the highest-priority groups have expressed interest in vaccination, QHC reported.