





Share this Story: QHC's quick stroke response getting quicker

QHC's quick stroke response getting quicker

Article content Encouraged by recent improvements in local stroke care, Quinte Health Care professionals asking for the public’s help – and all it takes is a call. A new provincial report has highlighted their quick response but they say calling 911 the moment stroke symptoms appear improves the odds for patients. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. QHC's quick stroke response getting quicker Back to video Any delay can be life-threatening or life-altering. “Eighty per cent of strokes are caused by a blood clot blocking blood flow like logs would dam up a river. A brain beyond that spot slowly dies,” said Dr. Andrew Samis, a QHC intensive care specialist and the corporation’s physician stroke champion. And with each passing minute during that blockage, he said, 1.9 million brain cells die. Stroke symptoms may be recognized by using the acronym FAST: facial drooping, arms which cannot be raised normally, speech that’s slurred or jumbled, and time – as in time to call 911 immediately. With quick action and treatment, some life-altering effects of an ischemic stroke – one caused by a blood clot may be averted. Treatment involves the use of a clot-busting drug called a called a tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There are about 350 stroke cases per year at Quinte Health Care hospitals, Samis and QHC stroke resource nurse Melissa Roblin said. In larger centres, stroke neurologists inject patients with the drug. Belleville General Hospital is now one of 30 sites in the Ontario Telestroke program for hospitals without those specialized doctors. It links medical teams to neurologists who can view the patient via live video and review images from CT scans. Quinte Health Care joined the program in December 2010. Quick action A new report showed QHC delivering the tPA drug more quickly than most Ontario Telestroke hospitals. The report was prepared by CorHealth Ontario, the agency formed in 2016 by a merger of the Cardiac Care Network of Ontario and the Ontario Stroke Network. A copy of the report, which was not released publicly, was obtained by The Intelligencer. The document summarizes data from the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Ontario Telestroke medical director Dr. Frank Silver said the inaugural report, released this month, was intended to “try to push sites to improve their performance.” He cautioned it is difficult to gather the required data. Statistics for some hospitals were unavailable, said Silver, a stroke neurologist and a University of Toronto professor of medicine and neurology. The provincial target for the time between the patient’s registration in a hospital and the drug’s injection time is 30 minutes. The Telestroke median time was 57 minutes.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content QHC’s median “door-to-needle” time was slightly less than 50 minutes. “They have very good outcomes, so I think they should celebrate that,” Silver said. Several other Telestroke hospitals were also at or near the 50-minute mark, with several more hospitals recording times of less than 60 minutes. Ontario hospitals not relying upon Telestroke averaged about 40 minutes. Silver said various medical factors make it “impossible” to treat all patients within 30 minutes but about half should be. He and QHC’s Samis said many things – including x-rays, laboratory tests, patient or family consent, and CT scanning – must occur before the drug can be used. If it isn’t a clot-related stroke, Samis said, giving tPA could worsen the patient’s condition. The report gave QHC’s professionals their first real picture of their performance. They said their times are still improving, with a few patients receiving the drug just 14 minutes after arrival. About 100 people gathered in the hospital for several days in July 2019 to optimize their stroke response. Samis and nurse Melissa Roblin said that response involves people ranging from porters to the Hastings-Quinte paramedics and many hospital departments. “Even during the pandemic the team here has really pushed” to improve, Roblin said. She said QHC’s median time is now 30 minutes. “Now, as a Telestroke site, we’re performing as well as the big guys,” she said. “Our team here helps people regain their lives.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Their processes have been adopted by five other centres, Samis said. “They are doing a great job in terms of promoting stroke education and getting the public to react,” Telestroke’s Silver said. To deliver the tPA drug within 30 minutes “is quite amazing” he added. Public role Samis said local residents receive some of the best Telestroke care in Ontario – but they also have a role to play. It would be “a shame” if so much effort went into the hospital response only to be delayed by the public reporting of strokes as they occur. “They are the first link in the chain,” Samis said. “Don’t delay.” Nobody at QHC will mind if it’s a false alarm, but waiting can do long-term harm, he said. Symptoms which subside may indicate a bigger stroke is coming, he added. Samis said the local prevalence of stroke mean it’s “guaranteed” someone reading this article is a future patient. Even if you live close to the hospital, calling ahead is crucial because it gives the team time to prepare, Roblin and Samis said. Yet some still delay or don’t call ahead. Roblin said it’s “still really important” to seek care. She said some may have delayed out of fears of coming to the hospital during a pandemic. As of Tuesday, there were no local cases of COVID-19 in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville