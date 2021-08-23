Quinte continues to bake in searing heat, humidity
Unabating high temperatures and high humidity continue to bake Quinte residents after the region logged a record high for Aug. 22 of 31C on Sunday.
Environment Canada is forecasting temps reaching 30C accompanied by punishing humidex levels of up to 40C through to at least Wednesday with the mercury easing by a couple of degrees by the end of the week.
“Hot and humid conditions expected to continue today and possibly into the middle of this week. Maximum temperatures: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 36 to 40,” said Environment Canada in a heat warning issued at 4:50 a.m. Monday.
“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the heat advisory stated.
“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions,” Environment Canada warned.
City of Belleville officials, meanwhile, said Monday cooling centres will continue to be open this week.
In a media advisory, the city said, “cooling centres at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre and Belleville Public Library have been activated [Monday] up to and including Thursday for those needing relief from the heat.”
The cooling centre at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cooling centre at the Belleville Public Library will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“The threshold criteria for activation of the centres is two consecutive days of temperatures 30+ C and/or 35+ C with humidex,” the city said.
Extra precautions are in place to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 among those using the facility including:
- Masks or face coverings are required and will be provided if needed
- Security and city staff are onsite
- Visitors are screened and asked to sign in upon entry
- Physical distancing is in place
- Washrooms are available and cleaned regularly
City transit continues to operate with COVID-19 protocols in place. Route and schedule information is available on the City website.
The city encourages the use of the splash pads which are free of charge and located at Riverside, Parkdale and Kinsmen Parks. The Kinsmen Community Outdoor Pool is also open by registration.
In Quinte West, officials said they are extending their cooling centre operations this week.
“In response to the extreme heat, the cooling centre at the Duncan McDonald Memorial Arena in Trenton is open. It will be open beginning today through Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. All visitors are required to wear masks and maintain appropriate physical distances while using the cooling centre,” city officials said.
Splash pads are also open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in both Trenton and Frankford.