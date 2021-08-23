Unabating high temperatures and high humidity continue to bake Quinte residents after the region logged a record high for Aug. 22 of 31C on Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting temps reaching 30C accompanied by punishing humidex levels of up to 40C through to at least Wednesday with the mercury easing by a couple of degrees by the end of the week.

Quinte continues to bake in searing heat, humidity

“Hot and humid conditions expected to continue today and possibly into the middle of this week. Maximum temperatures: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 36 to 40,” said Environment Canada in a heat warning issued at 4:50 a.m. Monday.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the heat advisory stated.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions,” Environment Canada warned.

City of Belleville officials, meanwhile, said Monday cooling centres will continue to be open this week.

In a media advisory, the city said, “cooling centres at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre and Belleville Public Library have been activated [Monday] up to and including Thursday for those needing relief from the heat.”

The cooling centre at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cooling centre at the Belleville Public Library will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.