





Share this Story: Quinte home sales smash all records, say realtors

Quinte home sales smash all records, say realtors Photo by POSTMEDIA

Article content Low interest rates, low housing stock, high demand and urban migration to smaller centres is pushing Quinte real estate to new record highs, say local realtors. In its latest report for the month of April, Quinte & District Association of REALTORS Inc. said it sold 604 units “surpassing 600 sales for the first time in any month in history. This was more than double the levels from a year earlier, surging 308.1 per cent from April 2020.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Quinte home sales smash all records, say realtors Back to video “This was also a new sales record for the month of April and was the highest level for any month in history,” the realtors association said. “The dollar value of all home sales in April 2021 was $370 million, more than double the levels from a year earlier, rocketing up 548.3 per cent from the same month in 2020. This was also a new record for the month of April. The number of new listings more than doubled the levels from a year earlier, surging 168.1 per cent from the low in April 2020.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Home sales were 55.4 per cent above the five-year average and 62.7 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of April. On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled a record 1,675 units over the first four months of the year. This was more than double the levels from a year earlier, increasing 115 per cent from the same period in 2020. “Home sales continued to surge in April, rising to the highest level of any month on record and beating the old record set just in the previous month by six sales,” said Don McColl, President of the Quinte & District Association of REALTORS Inc. in the group’s monthly report. “A surge in new listings over the past three months has helped to put a floor under declining overall supply. However, even with a sustained increase in new listings the current strength in demand continues to drive up prices as a result of intense competition among potential homebuyers.” The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends far more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS HPI composite benchmark price was $489,700 in April 2021, up sharply by 46.9 per cent compared to April 2020. The benchmark price for single-family homes was $490,100, a substantial increase of 46.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis in April. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $471,200, a jump of 62.7 per cent compared to a year earlier. The average price of homes sold in April 2021 was $612,519, a substantial increase of 58.9 per cent from April 2020.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $605,416, a jump of 58.9 per cent from the first four months of 2020. There were 772 new residential listings in April 2021. This was the largest number of new listings added in the month of April in more than five years. New listings were 35.7 per cent above the five-year average and 17.4 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of April. Active residential listings numbered 454 units on the market at the end of April, down sharply by 44.8 per cent from the end of April 2020. Active listings haven’t been this low in the month of April in more than three decades. Active listings were 43 per cent below the five-year average and 67.4 per cent below the 10-year average for the month of April. Months of inventory numbered 0.8 at the end of April 2021, down from the 5.6 months recorded at the end of April 2020 and below the long-run average of 4.3 months for this time of year. The number of months of inventory is the number of months it would take to sell current inventories at the current rate of sales activity.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville