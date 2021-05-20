





Quinte musician to perform at virtual 50th Juno Awards

David R. Maracle, a nationally feted musician and sculptor who hails from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, will showcase his talents June 6 as a guest performer on the nationally broadcast virtual 50th annual Juno Awards ceremony. Maracle will perform two songs for the national celebration of Canadian music that will feature 225 nominations this year including artists such as The Weeknd, Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and Justin Bieber, said the Quinte Arts Council in a news release Thursday. "For the opening I chose my words to convey an inspirational message and the musical compilation that I performed was entitled, 'Lifeblood of Mother Earth,' Maracle said in a statement. "The reason being is the importance of our water as our first medicines given to us as humans. I also wanted to ensure that I acknowledged the traditional Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island, which encompasses all of our great land of North America."

"For the closing ceremony I wanted to convey a message of perseverance and to stay strong, and send prayers to everyone on Mother Earth in peace and love. The title track I chose was from my Spirit World: Universal Meditations album, entitled 'Spirit Dreams,' because it encompassed several world fusion instruments that represented the four directions of our planet: the Medicine wheel," he said. Maracle recorded his performances to be spotlighted at the Junos at the Empire Theatre in Belleville's downtown, a 700-seat vintage 1938 theatre. Theatre owner Mark Rashotte said, the "Empire Theatre is proud to have participated in the video/recording of David's inspiring performance. While the last 14 months have been a challenging time for all venues, The Empire Theatre immediately pivoted to a live streaming/video production facility presenting more than 65 presentations since August 2020." "Capturing David's presentation has definitely been one of the Empire's highlights of the last year," said Rashotte, a well-known musician in his own right in the tightly-knit musical scene across Canada. The stage at The Empire Theatre was designed carefully and intentionally. Two red dresses were placed as an important "frame" for the stage: to honour the MMIWG, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and to never forget them and their families. The Buffalo skull sculpture is a special series entitled "Brothers Forever."

Article content Made from Buffalo skull, horse tail, bear fur, deer skin, a hawks talon, copper, glass and clay beads, stone, moose and deer rib, “It signifies how our Indigenous peoples of the past relied on the Buffalo for survival,” says Maracle. “The sculpture conveys the message of unity between the two…It also conveys as we are enduring a global pandemic, we are all in this together as a whole.” The performance was made possible by a group of local arts supporters, led by the Quinte Arts Council (QAC). Janet Jarrell, QAC executive director, said: “When David and Kimber Lee, Maracle’s wife, came to us about this amazing news and opportunity, we quickly reached out to Mark Rashotte of the Empire Theatre. We knew from their Music CIty Mondays that the Empire had the equipment, technology and infrastructure in place to make this a reality.” “We also turned to Dug Stevenson and the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing team who immediately provided their support. Community leaders like this who believe in and support our incredible local talent are elevating the Bay of Quinte area and that is being recognized on a national scale. The QAC is proud to be a part of making this happen for the Maracles and look forward to seeing them at the JUNOs,” Jarrell said. Maracle, meanwhile, is a celebrated musician with a number of accolades in his career including as a CAMA multi-award winner for various categories, two gold records globally for the album “Spirit Flutes”; winner of the Aboriginal Peoples Choice Awards for Best Instrumental Album 2007; performances for the Queen for her Jubilee, the opening of the Sydney Olympic Games 2000 and in concert in Barbados with Tim Rice (Lion King, Phantom of the Opera). He has worked on numerous commercials and television scores, and has been dubbed “the mood master” by many of his fellow musicians. To learn more about Maracle, log on to davidrmaracle.com .

