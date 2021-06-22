Quinte realtors support Gleaners Food Bank’s ongoing efforts

Gleaners Food Bank (Quinte) operates the Tri-County Warehouse which serves a number of area food banks including: Gleaners Belleville; Helping Hands Food Bank (Marmora); Helping Hands Food Bank Deseronto; North Hastings Community Cupboard (Bancroft); Northbrook Food Bank; Picton United County Food Bank, Stirling Christian Community Care; and StoreHouse Wellington and District Food Bank.

Funds are being distributed through the Ontario REALTORS Care Foundation to nearly 100 shelters and food banks across Ontario.

The funding is part of the Ontario Real Estate Association’s (OREA) larger donation of $520,000 to Ontario shelters and food banks, which is on top of the $480,000 donation made one year ago.

The Quinte & District Association of REALTORS said the funds will support Gleaners Food Bank which operates the Tri-County Warehouse providing food stuffs to those in need at no cost.

Quinte realtors have donated $4,595 to the Gleaners Food Bank to help the organization combat hunger in difficult pandemic times for vulnerable persons.

“The impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt around the world, including in our local communities, with vulnerable populations being disproportionately affected. Here in the Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, we have been partnering with Gleaners Food Bank and have witnessed firsthand the tremendous work they do,” said Don McColl, QDAR president in a press release.

All charities receiving funding are listed on RealHeart.ca, a recently launched initiative with a mission to support Ontario Realtors in their work to build stronger communities across Ontario.

In 2020 alone, the Foundation raised more than $1.1 million for shelter-based organizations.

The latest donations are part of OREA’s and ORCF’s longstanding commitment to helping families in need of emergency and permanent housing.

“We are fortunate to have the generous and ongoing support of the Quinte & District Association of REALTORS®,” said Melissa Kent of Gleaners Food Bank.

“The pandemic has presented numerous challenges for our volunteers and support staff who have gone to great lengths to keep residents of our communities safe and fed. Maintaining our program requires significant time and money, especially during a pandemic. The generosity of these contributions makes our work possible.”

“The impact of this pandemic on our local communities has been devastating,” said Heather Arnott, president, Ontario REALTORS Care Foundation.

“We hope this donation will help our community organizations continue the incredibly important work they do to help those going through tough times. I’d like to thank the OREA Board of Directors for their continued support of the Foundation and for their work in responding to the current COVID crisis. This funding is consistent with the socially responsible leadership that OREA, its 37 Member Boards and its Realtor Members provide to the Ontario communities they serve.”

To make a donation, visit www.RealtorsCareOntario.ca .