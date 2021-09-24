Quinte region logs another daily rainfall record

For the second time in as many days, weather forecasters have logged another rainfall first for the record books in Quinte.

According to Environment Canada, Quinte saw 41 mm of rainfall Thursday, eclipsing the old record for Sept. 23 of 29.88 mm logged by forecasters at the CFB Trenton weather station in 1986.

The latest statistics fall on the heels of a record-setting 44.2 mm of precipitation Wednesday which beat out the record of 36.6 mm Sept. 22 in 2003, according to historical weather data at weather.gc.ca.

The dousing came amid rainfall warnings issued this week by Environment Canada warning that advised the region would be subjected to a major storm system moving northward from the United States.

Warnings of flash flooding did not materialize in Quinte.

Environment Canada said in an earlier advisory the deluge of rain was attributed to moisture being drawn from the Gulf of Mexico and working its way north.

“This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west.”

While the major rainfall lashing has passed, Environment Canada forecast mixed weather conditions for the next several days in Quinte with a chance of light rain showers Saturday under a mix of sun and cloud with the daytime temperature reaching 20C.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 15C Sunday with a 60 per cent of showers, the weather service said.

No rain is forecast for Monday but cloudy conditions will prevail with a daytime high of 18C.

Next week should see a mix of sun and cloud daily with daytime highs reaching up to 19C weekdays, Environment Canada stated.