Quinte retirees press election candidates for seniors' support

In the first of several rallies with Bay of Quinte federal election candidates in days ahead, retirees pressed riding election hopefuls Monday for more support across the board for seniors.

About half-a-dozen Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) members gathered with signs in Corby Rose Garden for their first meeting with Liberal incumbent Neil Ellis for assurances on his government’s plans for more supportive seniors’ policies in Quinte and across Canada.

“It seems like we’ve been part of almost a throw-away generation with what happened in long term care,” said Bev Buchanan, president of the Greater Bay of Quinte area CARP chapter.

“That’s ageism, which is one of our big advocacy issues. We are hoping that things are going to turn around here and hopefully a much better style of interacting and a better healthcare system could come out of this,” Buchanan said.

Ellis replied the federal Liberals have worked to improve the quality of life for seniors and cited the Guaranteed Basic Income as something his party is still committed to in principle.

“Hopefully after the election we can have a senior’s roundtable and get the minister here,” Ellis said while standing on a garden walkway with members.

“You guys [CARP] have been a real supporter of me. And I do appreciate that. Guaranteed Basic Income is something that is definitely needed not only for seniors, but a lot of families out there,” Ellis said.

Healthcare and financial security have been two paramount issues for CARP and the seniors they stand to advocate for, members said.

Candidates are being grilled this week on issues such as increasing access to affordable housing, eliminating mandatory Registered Retirement Income Funds, RRIF withdrawals and providing income tax rebates for family caregivers.