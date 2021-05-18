Quinte students compete in 2021 Canada’s Science Virtual Fair

Article content

Five participants in the Quinte Regional Science and Technology Fair who earned a berth to compete in the 2021 Canada-wide Science Virtual Fair are giving it their best this week.

The students have been refining their projects, rehearsing their speeches and working with mentors for the online competition.

Luisa McGilly and Taguen Tsokos of St. Paul C.S.S. Trenton are presenting a project on learning: The Study of How Students Learn Best.

Nina Graciano of the HPEDSB Virtual School studied how fire is affected by liquids: Fire Fuels – Fire vs Liquid.

The project of Jay Solomon of Eastside High School supports the hypothesis that dehydration can lead to worst concussions: The Increased Concussion Risk of the Dehydrated Brain.

Emma Cribby from St. Joseph Catholic School is presenting a timely project about Covid and mental health: MENTAL LOOP: Mental Health during the Pandemic.

Quinte Regional Science and Technology Fair organizers said they are proud of the students for their dedication to get to this point.