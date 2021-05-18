Quinte students compete in 2021 Canada’s Science Virtual Fair
Five participants in the Quinte Regional Science and Technology Fair who earned a berth to compete in the 2021 Canada-wide Science Virtual Fair are giving it their best this week.
The students have been refining their projects, rehearsing their speeches and working with mentors for the online competition.
Quinte students compete in 2021 Canada’s Science Virtual Fair Back to video
Luisa McGilly and Taguen Tsokos of St. Paul C.S.S. Trenton are presenting a project on learning: The Study of How Students Learn Best.
Nina Graciano of the HPEDSB Virtual School studied how fire is affected by liquids: Fire Fuels – Fire vs Liquid.
The project of Jay Solomon of Eastside High School supports the hypothesis that dehydration can lead to worst concussions: The Increased Concussion Risk of the Dehydrated Brain.
Emma Cribby from St. Joseph Catholic School is presenting a timely project about Covid and mental health: MENTAL LOOP: Mental Health during the Pandemic.
Quinte Regional Science and Technology Fair organizers said they are proud of the students for their dedication to get to this point.
The Canada-wide Science fair has been held almost every year since 1962.
This year, from May 17-21, 2021, there will be 375 finalists, more than 338 projects and 96 delegates from every part of Canada taking part, said local organizers.
“The students will be involved in online activities such as lectures, judging, a virtual STEM Fair and much more. They will also be competing for almost a million dollars in prize money,” the organizers said.
From May 19-21, the public will have access to the projects and will be able to take part individually or participate with a class. There are many prizes to be given out.
“We are proud to play a key role in inspiring these emerging science leaders to explore the world of science and to choose a career in Canada in science and science-related fields such as engineering and technology,” Youth Science Canada said.
To learn more about CWSF go to cwsf.youthscience.ca.