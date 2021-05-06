





Photo by INTELLIGENCER FILE

Article content Quinte Trash Bash is reprising its annual spring beautification of the region Saturday with volunteers fanning out to collect garbage at parks, roadways and greenbelt reaches. The community effort to gather as much garbage as possible from public areas in Belleville, Prince Edward County, Quinte West and Tyendinaga Township was postponed last spring due to the pandemic and a scaled-down effort last November did make a smaller, admirable attempt to clean up Quinte. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Quinte Trash Bash returns for spring cleaning Back to video The spring return of the daylong event continues a local tradition now more than two decades years in the running. Belleville Coun. Chris Malette, chair of the city’s Green Task Force, said he and other city councilors will be out in full force joining volunteers Saturday with plastic gloves and garbage bags in hand to clean the community. “We will all be out, I know various councilors will be out to spruce up their neighbourhood. Hopefully we can fill a couple of bins and clean up roads and ditches of the city,” he said.

Article content He encouraged city residents to also spend part of their weekend cleaning up for a good cause. Malette reminded volunteers to follow strict COVID-19 pandemic health measures such as physical distancing by going solo or in family groups from the same household. “This year we have to alter the manner in which we carry it out,” Malette said, “and just have small groups of family members or individuals going out. We don’t have volunteers at various drop-off points to lessen contact because of COVID-19 but it’s every bit as important this year because let’s face it, trash is an issue every spring.” “It gives us a little more civic pride to get out there and clean it up,” Malette said. After registering for the day on quintetrashbash.ca, volunteers can visit two city-hosted locations to pick up trash-bash kits that contain nitrile gloves, a garbage bag and event instructions, he said. “There are kits that are located at the public works’ office up on Wallbridge Crescent that you can pick up outside the door. There are boxes with the kits. There is also another location on the back steps at City Hall and each kit has a garbage bag and instructions on how to stay safe, where to take your trash,” Malette said. Once volunteers have filled bags of garbage, Malette said they can take them to the drop-off site at the former Belleville fairgounds at Sidney and Bridge streets where the waste will be deposited in bins. “There is one collection point this Saturday at the [former] fairgounds. In addition, we have this year an e-waste drop-off at the fairgrounds,” Malette said.

Article content Quinte Trash Bash has provided a series of instructions on its website for volunteers, that include: Step 1: Register online at quintetrashbash.ca and choose an area where you would like to pick up litter. Step 2: Review our COVID-19 checklist on the back of this handout. Step 3: Pick up litter from parks, green spaces and sidewalks on Saturday, May 8 or any day leading up to it. · Supply kits (bags and gloves) will be available at designated Trash Bash stations on event day. · Supplies can also be picked up in advance if you want to do your cleanup early. Community-specific details found here. Step 4: Bring your collected garbage to a Trash Bash drop-off station on Saturday, May 8 from 9am to 1pm. Too big, too dangerous to haul? If you come across something really big or heavy (such as furniture) or something too dangerous to pick up (such as needles, flammable liquids, etc.), take note of the location and contact your community rep. Do not pick it up. Organizers advised volunteers to “stay away from riverbanks. Stay off of private property. Be mindful of vehicle traffic. Wear bright colours.”

