Quinte’s mayors advocate for Ontario support at AMO
Article content
Quinte mayors and council members are seeking support from Ontario at the three-day Association of Municipalities Ontario (AMO) 2021 conference which wraps up Wednesday.
Advertisement
Article content
Local politicians are joining 1,500 others from 444 Ontario municipalities this week in the online conference hosted by the City of London to bend the ear of provincial officials who can make or break municipal projects on the drawing board.
Quinte’s mayors advocate for Ontario support at AMO Back to video
Regional issues of concern held by local mayors at the conference this year, among others, include widening Highway 401 to six lanes in Quinte, healthcare, gypsy moth infestation and demands of future city growth.
Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk and Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison are part of delegations meeting with provincial ministry representatives.
Mayor Panciuk told the Intelligencer Tuesday the city met with Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott Monday to give a presentation on nurse practitioners and patients in the city who do not have a primary care physician.
At the outset of the conference, Elliott committed to providing $47 million in additional mitigation funding for public health units in 2022.
“We talked a little bit about our very successful physician recruitment program. We also made a pitch for expanding the existing nurse practitioner clinic in the city, including a pilot project for a new satellite nurse practitioner clinic, north of the 401 in Ward two,” said Panciuk.
“That’s about a third of the city, so it’s important. It would allow for about another 30 to 100 patients to have primary care physicians … [Elliott] was very interested in our proposal, and we’ll hopefully have some decision on that before the end of the year.”
Advertisement
Article content
The conference is being held virtually for the second time due to the pandemic which brings its own set of unique challenges which was experienced first-hand by Mayor Harrison.
Speaking to the Intelligencer, Harrison said the minister they were confirmed to meet with about the gypsy moth infestation did not show up, a major concern given widespread infestation in the area.
“Yesterday we didn’t have a very good delegation process… we didn’t get to the minister,” said Harrison. “It was the most important delegation we had. Disappointing, somehow somebody missed our scheduled appointment.”
The delegation was intended to speak to provincial officials about securing support in fighting off the infestation of gypsy moths in the region, he said.
Moving forward, Harrison and other Quinte West council members will approach Peterborough and Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, with a report.
“We need provincial support, both financially and through the legal process because if you’re going to spray, it’s very difficult to control,” said Harrison. “If spraying isn’t the answer, then we have to look at some other process. And we’re willing to do that.”
Both Belleville and Quinte West mayors were slated to meet in an upcoming multi-ministry delegation as part of the Eastern Ontario Mayor’s Caucus.
Mayors from municipalities across eastern Ontario were scheduled to meet with seven to eight different provincial cabinet members to discuss everything from affordable housing to broadband internet improvements.
Advertisement
Article content
“These are important opportunities for us to get one-on-one face time with ministers to raise our issues,” said Panciuk.
“They’d never tell us an answer when we meet, but we’re basically planting seeds or developing ideas that we brought forth in the past – one day down the road, we will look back and say that these were important steps to get the outcome that we need,” Panciuk said.
Gradon Smith, AMO president, said the AMO conference is held every year to provide a bridge between municipalities and the province to improve the quality of life.
“Over the past year, municipal governments have worked hard to keep people healthy, safe and financially secure as we navigate difficult times,” said Smith.
“In the face of great challenges, the AMO Conference continues to be a meeting place where municipal leaders come together and work together to help make Ontario’s communities great places to live,” he said in a press release.
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark addressed delegates and announced that the Ontario Government will provide an additional $307 million to municipalities and Indigenous partners to support critical services, protect homeless shelter staff and residents, and support affordable housing. Minister Clark also said that municipalities would get at least $50 million more for modernization initiatives.