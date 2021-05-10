QW pop-ups offer variety of goods this summer
Visitors will have lots of reasons to keep visiting the Quinte West pop-ups this summer, as one of the six units will feature a rotation of fantastic vendors, the city said Monday.
Every few weeks, a different local business will pop up and showcase their unique products. Guests can look forward to seeing a number of local businesses, said officials in a press release.
Included in the pop-ups for the summer are:
- Crafts by Brittany and Busy B Cakes will have handmade jewellery and sweet treats
- Wish Home Accents will be showcasing their home decor items
- Sweet Burrow Co. will have wreaths, signs, kids wooden toys and more
- Rollin’ Oats will offer donut holes and iced coffee, in a variety of flavours
- Trixie Den’s Candle Company will have quality soy candles and other unique products
- PLUS a special Canada Day weekend vendor – BeaverTails will be on-site from July 1 – 4.
“These rotating vendors will offer visitors a different shopping experience every time they come,” says Karen Parker, special events coordinator.
“It is also a great opportunity for businesses that didn’t have the resources to commit to the entire summer.”
The Quinte West Pop-ups will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily beginning Friday, June 4 through Sept. 5 and are located in Centennial Park near the boat launches. People visiting the pop-ups are required to follow the provincial guidelines and encouraged to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available at each location.
“We are so excited about the Quinte West Pop-ups initiative this summer,” says Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison. “We’re committed to providing fun and safe ways to enjoy our City through these challenging times.”
For more information on the pop-ups visit, www.quintewest.ca/popups and follow the City of Quinte West on social media.