Raid nets $2 million in marijuana, two arrests, and truck

Two Toronto residents are facing drug charges after police raided a Springbrook-area property and seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants.

It happened at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Central Hastings OPP Const. Barbra Hunter reported.

Officers of the detachments community screen crime unit and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team searched the property on Springbrook Road in Stirling-Rawdon.

They seized the plants, two pounds of processed marijuana and a pickup truck. Police estimated the drugs’ street value to be $2 million.

Junli Chen, 44, and Ai Min Yang, 56, are each charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting a cannabis plant from illicit seed or plant material and of doing the same in a place other than their homes.

They’re to appear Aug. 9 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

Police advise the public to take several steps upon finding a marijuana-growing operation.