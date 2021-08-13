Rally planned for Monday in bid to preserve eye care

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Retirees concerned by the potential loss of eye care are planning a peaceful rally for Monday afternoon outside Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith’s Rossmore office.

The demonstration is being organized by members the Greater Bay of Quinte Area chapter of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, or CARP.

They’re calling upon Ontario’s health ministry to negotiate with the Ontario Association of Optometrists to resolve a long-standing dispute over compensation for optometry services. The association is threatening to halt services to anyone with Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) coverage if a deal isn’t reached by Sept. 1.

“That’s frightening,” said Bev Buchanan, chair of the local CARP Chapter 39.

The chapter spans Hastings and Prince Edward Counties plus the Brighton-to-Napanee corridor. It has about 2,300 members and Buchanan said they are concerned and wanting to know what they can do to preserve care.

She suggested they write to their MPPs and attend the rally, which begins at 1 p.m. at Smith’s office at 5503 Highway 62 S.

Buchanan did not fault the optometrists or their association for the situation.

“They need to be paid appropriately for the essential service they’re providing,” Buchanan said.

Optometrists are seeking an increase in the OHIP payments they receive, saying the current rate falls far short of covering their costs of providing services. They’ve launched a website and other advocacy to make their case.

According to the association, OHIP now pays, on average, $44.65 per eye exam – an increase of about $5 since 1989.

The association has noted provincial law prohibits people from paying, even through private insurance, for a service that’s covered by OHIP.