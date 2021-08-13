Rally planned for Monday in bid to preserve eye care
Retirees concerned by the potential loss of eye care are planning a peaceful rally for Monday afternoon outside Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith’s Rossmore office.
The demonstration is being organized by members the Greater Bay of Quinte Area chapter of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, or CARP.
They’re calling upon Ontario’s health ministry to negotiate with the Ontario Association of Optometrists to resolve a long-standing dispute over compensation for optometry services. The association is threatening to halt services to anyone with Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) coverage if a deal isn’t reached by Sept. 1.
“That’s frightening,” said Bev Buchanan, chair of the local CARP Chapter 39.
The chapter spans Hastings and Prince Edward Counties plus the Brighton-to-Napanee corridor. It has about 2,300 members and Buchanan said they are concerned and wanting to know what they can do to preserve care.
She suggested they write to their MPPs and attend the rally, which begins at 1 p.m. at Smith’s office at 5503 Highway 62 S.
Buchanan did not fault the optometrists or their association for the situation.
“They need to be paid appropriately for the essential service they’re providing,” Buchanan said.
Optometrists are seeking an increase in the OHIP payments they receive, saying the current rate falls far short of covering their costs of providing services. They’ve launched a website and other advocacy to make their case.
According to the association, OHIP now pays, on average, $44.65 per eye exam – an increase of about $5 since 1989.
The association has noted provincial law prohibits people from paying, even through private insurance, for a service that’s covered by OHIP.
The provincial government covers an average of 55 per cent of the cost of an OHIP-insured eye exam, with optometrists covering the rest, the association says.
But if no deal is reached, the association has announced its members will stop providing services to people 19 and younger and those 65 and older. Back in 2004, the province delisted residents ages 20 through 64 from OHIP-covered optometry services unless they were referred by doctors or had at least one medical condition.
The bulk of business for optometrists is generated through OHIP patients. The association says an average optometrist’s patient load is 70 per cent OHIP-eligible.
The association did not grant an interview request by press time Friday.
An association news release stated the group on Aug. 5 proposed formal negotiations but, after one meeting, the ministry “declared an impasse.”
“We understand the frustration that Ontario’s optometrists have historically experienced,” Alexandra Hilkene, a spokesperson in Health Minister Christine Elliott’s office, wrote in a statement. It blamed previous governments for the lake of a “meaningful relationship” with the association and noted the ministry has proposed mediation.
“The Ministry of Health stands ready to continue meaningful and productive discussions …. We are ready to keep talking.”
No further update on the mediation offer was available by Friday’s deadline.
Buchanan said CARP’s Monday rally south of Belleville will “be a friendly interaction” and members hope either the MPP or a representative will “give us some indication that they’re willing to put some energy into sorting this out.”
- With files from Jon Willing/Postmedia