Medical officers support return to schools

The medical officers of health of Hastings-Prince Edward and the Kingston area are supporting this fall’s return to in-person learning in the regions’ schools.

Hastings-Prince Edward’s Dr. Piotr Oglaza and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington’s acting medical officer, Dr. Hugh Guan, on Tuesday issued a joint statement expressing “our full and enthusiastic support” for the return.

A return to classroom life “can provide multiple mental health and wellness benefits to students and their families,” the doctors write.

They say health units and school boards will keep working together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maximize school safety.

“With preventive infection control measures continuing in schools, increasing rates of COVID-19 vaccination in our region, and relatively stable rates of COVID-19, we are well positioned to ensure a safe and successful return to in-person learning,” the statement reads.

“However, to keep classrooms safe, we must continue our efforts to keep case rates low in our region. While our collective efforts are paying off, the pandemic is not over,” it adds.

“Keeping a low rate of infection in our communities is critical to keeping our schools safe. Parents, guardians, students, educators, school boards, and public health each have a role to play in making the return to school as safe as possible.”

In addition to screening your children daily before school, the two most important steps to minimizing the spread in schools are getting vaccinated and staying home when sick, the doctors write. They add being vaccinated helps to protect others.