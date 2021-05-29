Article content

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is, for the first time since mid-March, reporting fewer than 30 active local cases of COVID-19.

There were 28 active cases Saturday, a decrease from Friday’s count of 32, and the smallest number since the third wave of infection began, health unit data show.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Region's active COVID case count now less than 30 Back to video

One new case was reported Saturday: a North Hastings woman in her 40s. There were also five new recoveries and no new deaths reported. Eleven people have died locally since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were 1,120 total cases logged, of which 1,081 were reported as recovered. There were 484 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

There were still six people with the virus in Belleville General Hospital, with three of those in intensive care and one on a ventilator. There were no active outbreaks in the region.

The health unit reported 85,694 residents in total, or 51 per cent of the population, had been received a single dose of vaccine. The percentage has been increasingly by about one per cent per day. Four per cent were vaccinated fully.

More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.