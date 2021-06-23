Residents asked to take part in city ward revision survey
The City of Belleville is seeking public input regarding a possible realignment of the current ward system from two wards to four.
City council is weighing the merits of moving to a four-ward system for a decision by the end of the year to prepare for a municipal election in 2022.
Residents asked to take part in city ward revision survey
The existing two-ward system was first established in 1998 when the City of Belleville and Thurlow Ward amalgamated, to provide representation in both areas.
Based on population density and size at the time, it was determined that City Council would be made up of six councillors in Ward 1 and two from Thurlow Ward 2.
With the population increase in the city since 1998, addition of major developments and specifically the growth in Ward 2 since amalgamation, City Council is now reviewing these current ward boundaries in advance of the 2022 municipal election to decide if change is needed.
During the May 10 council meeting, Mayor Panciuk made a notice of motion to establish a new four-ward system.
If passed, Panciuk proposed each ward would be represented by two city councillors – elected within each respective ward boundary – effective for the 2022 municipal election.
The first reading of the proposed bylaw to establish new ward boundaries was read and approved, and public consultation is now underway.
Before any decision is made, feedback from the community will be sought, reviewed and considered. An online survey is now available and all residents are encouraged to provide their input before the August 3 deadline.
“This is an issue that will affect every Belleville resident,” said Mayor Mitch Panciuk. “The decision made now could improve the way you vote and how you are represented. Please take a few moments to watch the short explainer video and complete the online survey at the link below to have your say.”
To review the survey, visit bellevillewards.ca