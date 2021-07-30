Residents rally behind homeowner to keep vending machines

Members of the Belleville community are rallying around a West Hill man fighting to keep his renegade vending machine operation from being razed by order of City Hall officials.

Local residents are showing their support for Juan Hernandez, 47, owner of Juan’s Vending Variety Inn, through a change.org petition as well as a GoFundMe account to help him raise the $5,000 he needs to file the $1,250 rezoning application with the city to save his home enterprise by the Aug. 30 deadline imposed by the city.

More than 650 people have signed the online petition while donations to the GoFundMe.ca fundraiser have risen to more than $800 to help Hernandez who moved to Belleville as a boy from his native country of El Salvador.

City officials informed Hernandez earlier in July that he was illegally operating a commercial business in a residentially zoned neighbourhood and ordered him to file for a rezoning application and new building permit or be forced to remove his seven machines and wooden shelter in his driveway.

Hernandez said he is overwhelmed by the words of encouragement and new faces popping into his community vending machine operation at 57 Octavia Street near the former Queen Mary Public School.

He met with planning consultant’s RFA Planning Thursday and is optimistic his application to rezone his property could be approved to allow him to continue his community pit stop.

Hernandez he isn’t looking for any special consideration from City Hall and said he just wants to be able to offer ’round-the-clock vending services for passers-by in his neighbourhood ranging from regular pedestrians to underprivileged persons who don’t drive and depend on his convenient location.