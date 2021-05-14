Residents reminded to only make essential trips: Oglaza

Article content

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) is reminding people to only travel for essential reasons.

In an advisory issued Friday, the health unit said all non-essential travel, including travelling to secondary properties, is only permitted for specific reasons during the stay-atphome order.

Non-essential travel increases everyone’s risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

“As the province remains under the provincial Stay-at-Home Order, this is not the time to plan a weekend getaway or visit to your cottage,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health and CEO at HPEPH in press release.

“The province is just starting to see the number of new cases trending downwards and we all need to work together in order to end the pandemic as quickly as possible. Due to delays in vaccine rollout, our region has significantly lower immunity than most hot spots. Please help protect our community and do not travel to our region unless it is absolutely essential to do so.”