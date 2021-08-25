Residents urged to get second vaccine dose in ‘last mile’

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, is urging residents to get their second vaccine doses as the province approaches the so-called ‘last mile’ of its race to immunize against COVID-19 and students prepare to return to in-class learning in coming weeks.

More than 82 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received their first shot and a further 75 per cent have taken their second dose but the province wants to close the gap to tamp down rising cases blamed on the Delta variant, according to the latest provincial statistics from the health ministry.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health statistics show that as of Wednesday, 144,432 residents in the region have received their first COVID-19 vaccine of which 82 per cent were persons over aged 12 and 82 per cent over age 18.

The health unit said 107,732 residents in its catchment area have received their second dose of which 72 per cent were aged 12 and over and 73 per cent aged 18 and over.

“Vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” said Elliott. “Working with our public health partners we are continuing make it easier and more convenient to receive the vaccine. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet and have questions, I encourage you to reach out to your pharmacy, family doctor or primary care provider.”

To support the province’s last mile strategy, the province and public health units are focusing on smaller, community-based and easy-to-access settings for vaccinations.

This includes mobile clinics and community-based pop-ups, dedicated clinic days for families with people with disabilities, and townhall meetings in multiple languages.

In addition, the province is working with public health units such as Hastings Prince Edward Public Health to encourage residents to get their second shots.