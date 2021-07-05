Rollins Day of Remembrance raises $77K for counselling

The Enrichment Centre for Mental Health is increasing counselling appointments thanks to funds raised in memory of longtime benefactor Maurice Rollins.

Rollins, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, died June 3 at age 94.

He had long supported the Enrichment Centre, including when it was previously the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, and many other charities.

His biography, “The Remarkable Journey of Maurice Rollins” by Belleville’s Orland French, included his reflections on his own mental health. He donated proceeds from the book’s sales to the centre, which in 2015 renamed its headquarters the Maurice Rollins Centre of Hope. Copies remain on sale at the centre at the Quinte Arts Council.

After Rollins died, his family proposed the Maurice Rollins Day of Remembrance in Support of Mental Health.

Held June 16, it involved special programming on Quinte Broadcasting’s three radio stations and the invitation for listeners to donate. More than 200 people did, resulting in $38,787 in donations.

The Maurice and Marilyn Rollins Foundation then matched that, resulting in a donation of $77,574 to the Enrichment Centre – enough to fund its community counselling program until next year.

“We have been able to add an additional 3.5 days of counselling per week,” executive director Sandie Sidsworth said Monday, noting it increases the hours of part-time counsellors.

She added staff expect “a wave” of people needing support after the pandemic.

The counselling program receives no government funding and no sustainable funding, the centre added in a news release. Prior to the pandemic it was funded by donations.

The Day of Remembrance donation also means the centre’s trauma counselling program will add a further day per week to reduce the wait and reach more people.

“The Rollins family would like to thank everyone who participated in making the Maurice Rollins Day of Remembrance such a success,” Rollins’ children said in the release.

“I am still in awe of the efforts of this community for Maurice,” Sidsworth said.

“We can’t even begin to share all the amazing stories we heard during the day about Maurice.”

She said workers “cannot begin” to express their gratitude to the family and radio staff.