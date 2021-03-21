Rotary Club member chosen for top honour

Article content

Rotary International has, for the first time, bestowed its highest individual honour upon a Rotary Club of Belleville member.

William (Bill) MacKay is to receive the Service Above Self Award, the Belleville club announced Sunday in a news release.

Established in 1992, the award recognizes exemplary humanitarian service with emphasis on personal volunteer work and active involvement in helping others via the club.

Only eight recipients in District 7070 have received the honour from the international board; they include past international president Wilf Wilkinson in 2005-2006.

The release noted no more than 150 recipients may be chosen annually. There are about 1.2 million Rotarians around the world.

District governor Mark Chipman announced the news to members Thursday in an online meeting.

“Bill has consistently demonstrated his willingness to step up and unselfishly give his time