Rotary Club member chosen for top honour
Article content
Rotary International has, for the first time, bestowed its highest individual honour upon a Rotary Club of Belleville member.
William (Bill) MacKay is to receive the Service Above Self Award, the Belleville club announced Sunday in a news release.
Rotary Club member chosen for top honour Back to video
Established in 1992, the award recognizes exemplary humanitarian service with emphasis on personal volunteer work and active involvement in helping others via the club.
Only eight recipients in District 7070 have received the honour from the international board; they include past international president Wilf Wilkinson in 2005-2006.
The release noted no more than 150 recipients may be chosen annually. There are about 1.2 million Rotarians around the world.
District governor Mark Chipman announced the news to members Thursday in an online meeting.
“Bill has consistently demonstrated his willingness to step up and unselfishly give his time
Advertisement
Article content
to contribute to both Rotary and community needs,” Chipman said. “His skill set of organizational, interpersonal and delivery skills make him a valued contributor to any project.”
MacKay joined the Rotary Club of Mississauga-Dixie in 1980 as a charter member. His father, Bill Sr., was a past district 7070 governor and a past president of the Belleville club.
The younger MacKay moved in 1988 to Belleville. He has been president both here and in Mississauga, as well as a district governor and trainer and Belleville’s club secretary.
His is currently a representative with the district’s legislative council.
As a committee chair in 2019-2020, MacKay’s projects included pursuing club and city council approval for a Rotary music garden and a Rotary fitness park, then oversaw the process of purchasing and installing, by club members, of the equipment.
He’s served in numerous other volunteer roles, including those targeting hunger, helping children with physical disabilities, the Salvation Army, and a post-Hurricane Katrina high school restoration project in New Orleans. He’s volunteered with several other charities and is a former Big Brother to two youth.
MacKay chairs Hospice Quinte’s board and is a founding director of the Quinte Children’s Foundation and a past director of the Belleville and District Chamber of Commerce.
He and his wife, Cory, a former city police chief, have made more than 1,700 face masks for the Quinte Community Sewing for COVID group.