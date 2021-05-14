





Share this Story: Second doses for QHC's front line underway

Second doses for QHC's front line underway Photo by Derek Baldwin

Article content Some of the local hospital workers at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 have received their second doses of vaccine, with more slated to be vaccinated next week. “We were very fortunate to be able to receive 300 doses from public health today for the highest-risk health care workers,” Quinte Health Care’s vice-president of people and strategy, Susan Rowe, told The Intelligencer. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Second doses for QHC's front line underway Back to video Those vaccinations began Thursday and would end by late Friday, she added. The highest-risk employees and doctors had been scheduled earlier this year to receive the second doses to ensure maximum protection against the novel coronavirus. But the Ontario government changed tack, opting to provide more first doses across the province rather than provide full vaccination to smaller groups. The time between first and second doses was extended from a few weeks to four months. Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, and QHC president and chief executive officer Stacey Daub wrote in April to government officials to request earlier second doses for hospital workers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content They argued QHC’s teams were not only caring for local COVID-19 patients but also those from other areas, easing the workload for colleagues in areas of greater virus activity. Yet some health care workers elsewhere were vaccinated fully, the pair’s letters stated, creating an inequity. The government announced Monday some health care workers would be eligible for earlier second doses. “These are the people who are working in COVID zones: emergency departments, the ICU, and Quinte 5,” Rowe said, calling it a potential “game changer.” The Quinte 5 medical inpatient unit and the regional intensive care unit (ICU), both in Belleville General Hospital, are the scenes of active COVID-19 outbreaks. There have not, however, been any new cases the ICU in the nearly two weeks since the first three cases were confirmed. Rowe said the outbreak’s end could come as early as next week. The two infected patients were transferred to Quinte 5; the staff member has recovered, QHC officials said. But on Quinte 5, 16 staff and 10 patients had been infected as of Tuesday, with no new cases by Thursday. As reported Thursday, one patient with “significant underlying conditions” was infected while in hospital and succumbed to the virus, Rowe said. Most of the infected staff had previously received a first dose of vaccine and had mild symptoms, she said. “The vaccines are working. “Once we get second doses for our staff we wouldn’t expect to see any positive cases among our staff who are vaccinated.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Rowe said the health unit is to deliver 300 more doses next week. About 2,300 employees and doctors work across the four QHC hospitals. Of those, 1,500 are in the provincially-designated high, very high, and highest-risk groups prioritized for vaccination. The health unit’s Dr. Oglaza said the new shipments were “a very targeted measure” to help the front line during the outbreak. He expressed “a big ‘thank you’” to the government “for recognizing the need, and to everyone who took part in the advocacy efforts for this.” Asked whether staff who decline vaccination were allowed to work on COVID units, Rowe replied, “We do not staff based on vaccination status. “Currently, there are no provincial policies or directives related to where an individual can or cannot work based on if they are vaccinated.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville