Second doses mean safer fall for all: Oglaza

When Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer talks about this summer and fall, the key phrase is “second doses.”

Dr. Piotr Oglaza stresses the importance of maximum protection against COVID-19, and that means two shots of the vaccines available locally. As of Wednesday, 59 per cent of residents eligible for vaccination – ages 12 and older – had yet to receive a second dose. Twenty-three per cent did not have first doses.

“These are the ones who are vulnerable to infection,” Oglaza said in a telephone interview.

He said future virus activity is difficult to predict, but it’s a “reasonable assumption” the Delta variant could cause rising cases in the fall.

Respiratory viruses don’t tend to spread much in summer, he said. One reason is because people are outdoors, not in closer quarters indoors and with less ventilation.

“These cases we see in the fall will likely be driven by transmission among people who did not get two doses of the vaccine,” he said. “We could still see individual pockets of cases among people who are not immunized.”

Social events, for example, may cause outbreaks, Oglaza said, and summer outbreaks remain possible among people who are still at risk.

“At this point there’s no discussion about when we may abandon the masks,” he added. The doctor called face coverings “last line of defence,” one intended to “contain the source.”

But they represent “really small protection” compared to vaccination and social distancing, he said.

Public health officials continue to promote second doses for young people.

Youth ages 12 to 17 may now book an appointment for their second dose of COVID-19 as early as four weeks after their first dose.