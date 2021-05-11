Seniors' access to dental, medicine expanded by Ontario

Elliott said that in 2019, the Ontario government launched the Ontario Seniors Dental Care program to help low-income seniors.

“Expanding access to these programs to even more low-income seniors builds on our government’s ongoing efforts to protect hospital capacity and will help improve the quality of life and well-being of low-income seniors.”

“Our government continues to support Ontario’s seniors by ensuring they have access to the quality dental care and the prescription medications they need,” said Elliott in a statement.

In an announcement Tuesday, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said the changes will mean a higher number of seniors will have access to critical health items.

More Quinte seniors and across Ontario will be eligible for dental care and affordable prescription medications following word from the Ontario government it is updating income eligibility thresholds.

The Seniors Co-Payment program also allows low-income seniors to get medication with no annual deductible and reduced co-payment for each prescription.

Starting August 1, the province will update eligibility thresholds for both programs will be to reflect cost of living increases in Ontario and align with income support programs for seniors.

Income thresholds will be updated for single Ontarians aged 65 and over, from $19,300 to $22,200, and for couples with a combined annual income, from $32,300 to $37,100. This will allow approximately 7,000 more seniors to access the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program and 17,000 more seniors to access the Seniors Co-Payment Program in 2021-2022, the government said in a press release Tuesday.

For the Seniors Co-Payment Program, seniors who are eligible under the new income thresholds are encouraged to apply now in advance of the start of the upcoming benefit year on August 1.

Applying early will help ensure eligible seniors receive the reduction in their drug deductible and co-payment on time to minimize the chance of out of pocket expenses. Once an application has been submitted, eligibility will be assessed to confirm enrollment for the year.

“We know that good oral health is linked to not only better physical health, but also better overall mental health,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “These programs help provide seniors with the dignity they deserve and help to improve their quality of life.”

For the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program, eligible seniors can apply at any time online, downloading and printing the application form or by picking one up at their local public health unit. The form can be submitted online or by mail. For their application to be assessed under the new income thresholds, seniors who are eligible under the new income thresholds for the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program can apply beginning July 1.